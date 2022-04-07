COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, March 29.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions: Road and Bridge to Primrose Oil Company for supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MAC Legislative Alert re: Proposal to repeal/pause gas tax; Email from Jose Rodriguez, Snyder & Associates on BRO-Bo74(62 payments
• The commission attended a meeting hosted by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce for community leaders and larger employers. The group discussed needs in Nodaway County.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called to check the commissioner’s schedule to coordinate a time to inspect BRO-B074(62). Macias will call back to confirm the time and date. Macias will not be able to attend today’s bridge bid opening and asked that the bids be emailed to him.
• The commission discussed three roads in Atchison Township to be added due to improvements from windmill work. Contracts for Norris Quarries and Schildberg Construction were reviewed, approved and signed. The contracts will be sent to the vendor for signature.
• Copies of the documents for Management Cost for FEMA #4451, Project #168541 in the amount of $5,474.97 were submitted to the commission by Tammy Carter.
• Only one bid was received for the bridge bids. The bid was from Oden Enterprises, LLC. The bid was accepted and sent to Macias at Snyder & Associates.
• Brent Stevens, Regional Workforce Development Director met with the commission to update on proposed changes in the region. The proposed change would combine the northwest and northeast.
At 2:28, the commission went into Closed Session pursuant to Sunshine Law 610.021 (3) for personnel. The commission, along with Tammy Carter, H.R. director, conducted an exit interview with Caleb Oliver, road and bridge employee. The commission went of closed session at 3:04.
• The commissioners attended a public forum to discuss Broadband access.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, March 31.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Juvenile Office – Revised request for iPad; Road and Bridge to Brian Engle for supply reimbursement.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Request for Funds for CDBG Program signed
• A call was made to Geist Heating and A/C to check in on the part for the Administration Center. A technician was sent to the building to work on unit. A call was made to Chris Redden at Northwest Missouri State University regarding paper shredding.
• A call was returned to Becky Giesken, Maryville Postmaster, regarding the bridge on Jet Road that is currently being worked on.
• The commission inspected a tube on Road #392 and Roads #617 and #629 and Bridge #614 all in Polk Township, Road #652 as a possible reconstruction road and the BRO Bridge both in Jackson Township, a tube on Road #973 in Washington Township and Roads #717 and 718 in Grant Township.
• A landowner in Grant Township met with the commission regarding CART roads in Grant Township.
• Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips met with the commission to discuss staffing, auditor’s requests and files for scanning.