COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, March 28.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Inventory Disposal form; invoice to MTE for Circuit Clerk office supplies; invoice to County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM) for training; request from Community Safety Net for Community Safety Initiative books to be paid through ARPA. Road & Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; Sheriff to Wilmes Tire for equipment; to Kelly Tire & Exhaust for equipment; to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies;
• Certificate of Membership from University of Missouri Extension Council; RSVP to the NWMO Enterprise Facilitation meeting; NACo Leadership Academy information.
• Reviewed three estimates from Sleek Creek on Administration Building and MEI Routine Maintenance receipts. A call was made to Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek to discuss estimates.
• Reviewed formal ARPA money requests from First Christian Church and OATS Transit. The commission declined the OATS request.
• The signed contract from Norris Quarries was received. Spoke with a Hughes Township resident regarding road reconstruction process. Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, met with the commission to discuss the CART Rock process.
• Received notification that the county has been awarded the SFY 2023 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) County Jail Maintenance and Improvement (CJMI) in the amount of $291,008.50. Nodaway County has a 50% match to make a total project cost of $582,017.00.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented the Form 205 Report (Collector’s Annual Settlement) for the commission to review and the clerk to sign off on and send in.
• Inspected tubes on Roads #237, #181, #183 in Independence Township and looked over Highway JJ in Hopkins Township and Highway B in Union Township.
• A call was made to Blue Cross Blue Shield regarding a letter received on employees turning 65 in this fiscal year. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, March 30.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Commission to Sleek Creek for inmate building maintenance.
• The commission spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, regarding plans to begin the survey work at the courthouse project today using Transportation Alternatives Program Grant. Macias ran through the plans for the ADA ramp for clarification.
• Discussed the estimates from Sleek Creek on Administration Center and Courthouse.
• Met with Jerri Dearmont, Director at NWMO Regional Council of Governments regarding the Department of Public Safety grant details. A webinar will be held on April 18 to learn more about reporting. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• DeAnn Davison, Tourism Director, along with Kathleen O’Dell and Tracy Kimberlin, met with the commission to give updates on Visit Maryville and to discuss the county’s role in tourism. Also present: Jenkins, Engle and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.
• A resident of Union Township stopped in to discuss Road #263
• Debbie Bennett, Extension Specialist in Nutrition and Health Education approached the commission regarding funding.
• Inspected a tube issue on Road #972 Grant Township.