LAND TRANSFERS
March 23, 2022
Sharon Lee Galbraith to Sharon Lee Galbraith and Daniel Galbraith – Blk 1 Original Town of Clearmont…See Record
Terry L. and Marsha E. Davison to Terry L. and Marsha E. Davison Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – See Record
March 24, 2022
Randy and Lori Stoll to Jacob R. and Rachel N. Stoll – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 4-63-34R
Rachel A. and Jennifer Pych to Reid Zimmerman – Part of Blk 4 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville…See Record
Kent and Marcy Nelson to Rachel Townsend – Com NW Cor Blk 6 Southern Extension to Maryville…See Record
March 25, 2022
David L. and Donna Sue Nelson to Charles P. and Roberta A. Beck – Lot 10 and N 14 Ft. Lot 9 Blk 22 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Junior R. and Shirley F. Schmidt Revocable Living Trust, Steven Schmidt, Successor Trustee – SE1/4 of NE1/4 and N1/2 of SE1/4 Sec 4-63-36
Mark R. and Carol Jean Watkins to Mark R. and Carol Jean Watkins – Lots 7, 8, Blk 9 Roseberry’s Addition to City of Maryville; Lot 3, Blk 11 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville; Lot 1, Blk 19 Torrance’s Addition to City of Maryville; N42 Ft. Lot 6, S42 Ft. Lot 7 Blk G, Lynnhurst Addition to Maryville; S1/2 NE1/4 Except…See Record
March 28, 2022
Makayla and Jacob Mularoni to Catpaw Properties, LLC – E1/2 Lots 3, 4 Half Blk 3 Robinson’s First Addition to City of Maryville
Joseph C., Kara J., Charles D. and Sue A. Wagner to Joseph C., Kara J., Charles D. and Sue A. Wagner – See Record
Integrity Mortgage Note Fund I, LLC to Halliday Investment, LLC – Sec 13-64-34
Daniel Galbraith to Daniel Galbraith and Sharon L. Galbraith – Blk 1 Original Town of Clearmont
Sharon L. Galbraith to Sharon L. Galbraith and Daniel Galbraith – Com near SW Cor Blk 1 Original Town of Clearmont
March 29, 2022
Agnes A. Meyer Revocable Living Trust to Jeremy and Julie Simmerman – Two Tracts in Sec 2-63-35
Stagner Properties 1, LLC to Angela Kloos – See Record
Rick and Cindy Jones to Brady Colton McCrary – E1/2 of NE1/4 Sec20-66-35