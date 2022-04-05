LAND TRANSFERS

March 23, 2022

Sharon Lee Galbraith to Sharon Lee Galbraith and Daniel Galbraith – Blk 1 Original Town of Clearmont…See Record

Terry L. and Marsha E. Davison to Terry L. and Marsha E. Davison Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – See Record

March 24, 2022

Randy and Lori Stoll to Jacob R. and Rachel N. Stoll – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 4-63-34R

Rachel A. and Jennifer Pych to Reid Zimmerman – Part of Blk 4 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville…See Record

Kent and Marcy Nelson to Rachel Townsend – Com NW Cor Blk 6 Southern Extension to Maryville…See Record

March 25, 2022

David L. and Donna Sue Nelson to Charles P. and Roberta A. Beck – Lot 10 and N 14 Ft. Lot 9 Blk 22 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville

Junior R. and Shirley F. Schmidt Revocable Living Trust, Steven Schmidt, Successor Trustee – SE1/4 of NE1/4 and N1/2 of SE1/4 Sec 4-63-36

Mark R. and Carol Jean Watkins to Mark R. and Carol Jean Watkins – Lots 7, 8, Blk 9 Roseberry’s Addition to City of Maryville; Lot 3, Blk 11 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville; Lot 1, Blk 19 Torrance’s Addition to City of Maryville; N42 Ft. Lot 6, S42 Ft.  Lot 7 Blk G, Lynnhurst Addition to Maryville; S1/2 NE1/4 Except…See Record

March 28, 2022

Makayla and Jacob Mularoni to Catpaw Properties, LLC – E1/2 Lots 3, 4 Half Blk 3 Robinson’s First Addition to City of Maryville

Joseph C., Kara J., Charles D. and Sue A. Wagner to Joseph C., Kara J., Charles D. and Sue A. Wagner – See Record

Integrity Mortgage Note Fund I, LLC to Halliday Investment, LLC – Sec 13-64-34

Daniel Galbraith to Daniel Galbraith and Sharon L. Galbraith – Blk 1 Original Town of Clearmont

Sharon L. Galbraith to Sharon L. Galbraith and Daniel Galbraith – Com near SW Cor Blk 1 Original Town of Clearmont

March 29, 2022

Agnes A. Meyer Revocable Living Trust to Jeremy and Julie Simmerman – Two Tracts in Sec 2-63-35

Stagner Properties 1, LLC to Angela Kloos – See Record

Rick and Cindy Jones to Brady Colton McCrary – E1/2  of NE1/4 Sec20-66-35

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags