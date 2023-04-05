LAND TRANSFERS
March 23, 2023
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
LAND TRANSFERS
March 23, 2023
Charles E. and Carol J. Burch Joint Revocable Trust to Robert D. and Vicki L. Scott – Tract Com..SE Cor Lot 2 Blk 3 Bishop’s Second Addition to Ravenwood
Bruce Judd, David Bruce Judd to Judd Rental Properties LLC – See Record
Randy L. Hull to Randy L. Hull Revocable Trust – See Record
March 24, 2023
Michael Jay and Mary Swisher Smith to Greg and Karen Book – Com..NE Cor Union Blk TL Robinson’s First Addition to Maryville
March 27, 2023
Rita Ann Wallinga to Todd E. McGeorge – Lots 1-12 Blk 6 Original Arkoe
Jodi and Dewayne Davison, Jarrett and Jennifer Gray, Jolene and Andrew Jackson, Wyatt and Cheyenne Gray to Max E. And J. Gayle Hull Revocable Trust – SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33-66-36
Jodi and Dewayne Davison, Jarrett and Jennifer Gray, Jolene and Andrew Jackson to Jennifer and Jarrett Gray – Com SW Cor Sec 10-65-36…See Record
Jodi and Dewayne Davison, Jarrett and Jennifer Gray, Jolene and Andrew Jackson, Wyatt and Cheyenne Gray to Max E. And J. Gayle Hull Revocable Trust – Sec 5-65-36
March 28, 2023
Donald L. and M. Leeanne Townsend to Oglesby Rentals LLC – See Record
James Ray and Janet Beth Davis to Laura M. and William R. Byas – Sec 23-64-35
March 29, 2023
Terri Palmer to BCS Rentals LLC – W 48 Ft. Lot 1 Blk 12 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.