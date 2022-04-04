COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, March 22.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Invoice to J & A Traffic Products; Juvenile to Northwest Cellular for new iPad.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, met with the commission on Thursday, March 17. Macias left Engineering Contracts for signature for Bridge #0261006, #0521004, #0700001 and #0910002. These were signed and returned via email.
• The commission spent the morning meeting with local school kids for County Government Day.
• Holly Cronk, owner of Ferluknat stopped in to talk with and thank the commission about the Small Business Grants they had done with the ARPA funds. Cronk briefly discussed the idea of forming a Nodaway County Tourism Committee to try to pull some more to this area.
• Judge Robert Rice conducted a meeting with representatives from Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth counties to discuss the formation of a multi-county Mental Health Board. The group watched a follow-up video that was put together by St. Francis Foundation. Rice presented three potential changes that would be allowed by the statute for the group to consider and discuss. These changes included: increasing the number of board members (changing the board composition to Atchison – 2, Gentry – 2, Holt – 2, Nodaway – 7 and Worth – 1) allowing a county to withdraw from the board with notice to the board and budgeting allocations from each county will be used to benefit that county’s residents. After discussion, each county seemed interested in the changes and would take back to discuss with the commissioners that were unable to attend. Those present included: Jim Quimby, Atchison County Commissioner; Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk; David Carroll, Holt County Commissioner; Mike Sager, Gentry County Commissioner; Gary Carlson, Gentry County Commissioner; Carol Reidlinger, Gentry County Clerk; Tyler Paxon, Worth County Commissioner; Roberta Owens, Worth County Clerk; Beverly Jones, Jones Law Office, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• A call was made to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor regarding 270th Street. The commissioners have received calls from residents travelling the road that have safety concerns. Due to the removal of a bridge on Highway 136, a detour has been set up to follow specific hard surfaces, however traffic has chosen to take the gravel road(s.) As this is a public road, Wilson did not see any solution. Wilson plans to add gravel when the rain ends and will look into signage.
• Andy Abbott, MTE, stopped in with some numbers for phones for the new office space being renovated for the Crimes Against Children grant. The commissioners unanimously agreed that putting the new lines on with the county’s existing system was the most economical answer. Abbott also gave updates on the servers the county agreed to purchase and install.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, March 24.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions: Sheriff to K9 Working Dogs International for training.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Broadband Community Forum email from Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments; Expense reports for the Consolidated 911 for February; Opioid Litigation email update; Investment Report; Vehicle Sales Tax/Motor Fuel Tax Reports; Sales Tax/Use Tax/R&B Special Sales Tax Reports; Thank you from Big Brother/Big Sisters of Nodaway County
• IHP technician should be on site today to work on the boiler at the courthouse. The City of Maryville called to let the commission know they show excessive water usage at the courthouse overnight.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor gave updates on crew activity.
• Commissioner Burns took a call from Roger Florea, Trustee of Hopkins Township regarding Bridge #175. The commissioners will go by later and look at with Engle.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented the Form 205 Report (Collector’s Annual Settlement) for the commission to review and the clerk to sign off on and send in.
• Missouri State Auditors Zach Harris and Donna Wallace conducted an introductory interview with the commission.
• The commission discussed and agreed to allot $150,000.00 of the American Recovery Plan Act fund towards Public Water Supply District #1 plans for a redundancy water line in the southeast region of the county.
• The commission inspected Bridge #175 and Road #173 in Hopkins Township, Road #58 in Atchison Township, Bridge #316 in Nodaway Township and Roads #628, 629, 630, 631 and 634 all in Polk Township.
• The commission inspected tubes on Road #595 Polk Township and Road #805 all in Monroe Township.