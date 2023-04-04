COURT NEWS
March 15
Judge Robert Rice
Donald E. Brodrick, Burlington Jct, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50
Ashley M. Farrell, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Roberto B. Guzman Jr., Zapata, Texas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Taylor L. Holley, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $228.50
Tyler J. Hovey, Oronogo, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50
Vijay N. Kanakadandi, Overland Park, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $228.50
Joshua A. Kinder, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10; Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Tayton M. Kirsch, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10
Grant A. McDaniel, Independence, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $278.50
Cordell E. Mondaine, Jr., St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10
David W. Morriss, Guilford, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, $80.50
Michael W. Moyer, Pickering, Seat belt violation, $10; Displayed, possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another, $50.50
Mackenzie E. Shifflett, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
John L. Steinman, Sheridan, Seat belt violation, $10
Destonee R. Wenger, Maryville, Fail to signal, gave improper signal when stopping, turning left or right, $60.50
March 20
Judge Corey Herron
Curtis H. Carroll, Hopkins, Driving while revoked, suspended, Four years Department of Corrections
Mark E. McPherson, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Four years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, Institutional treatment program
Edward W. Baker, Maryville, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 10 years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Neil R. Hacker, Probation violations, Arson, second degree; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with no modifications
David A. Hagg, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Persistent, Three years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Jimmy A. Lake, Maryville, Probation violation, Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, Probation continued with new condition of CSC and shock incarceration equal to time served
Bradley D. Muncy, Maitland, Driving while intoxicated, Persistent, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Marshall P. Pearcy, Maryville, Stealing, motor vehicle, watercraft, aircraft, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Timothy L. Strange, Shenandoah, Iowa, Probation violation, Domestic assault, third degree, Probation continued with new condition to complete Batterer Intervention program
March 20
Judge Corey Herron
Milton M. Mattison Jr., Shirley, Arkansas, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, $500
Brendon L. Peterson, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Prior, 180 days jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration
Shawon Roberts, St. Louis, Trespass, first degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dillon J. Sturm, Maryville, Property damage, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation