MUNICIAL COURT

April 20

Anthony L. Hurst, Blockton, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Khloe A. Niesen, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Failed to yield, $125; Failure to appear, $30

Karsyn M. Bennett, Bethany, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Umesh Singh, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Joshua S. Vickerson, Failed to register vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Austin J. Gilbert, Parker, Colorado, Failed to register vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Michael W. Moyer, Pickering, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Taylor R. Stanton, Defective equipment, $188.50

Thomas J. Grace, Mary-ville, Failure to appear, $50

Sayak Chandra, Mary-ville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Hallee M. Bradley, Maryville, Defective equipment, $150

Navin I. Paul, Maryville, Vehicle license, inspection, title, $50.50

Alexandra J. Hopkins, Humansville, No headlights when required, $50.50; Littering, $500

Mark L. Parkinson Jr., Red Oak, Iowa, Failed to register vehicle, $25

