MUNICIAL COURT
April 20
Anthony L. Hurst, Blockton, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Khloe A. Niesen, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Failed to yield, $125; Failure to appear, $30
Karsyn M. Bennett, Bethany, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Umesh Singh, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Joshua S. Vickerson, Failed to register vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Austin J. Gilbert, Parker, Colorado, Failed to register vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Michael W. Moyer, Pickering, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Taylor R. Stanton, Defective equipment, $188.50
Thomas J. Grace, Mary-ville, Failure to appear, $50
Sayak Chandra, Mary-ville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Hallee M. Bradley, Maryville, Defective equipment, $150
Navin I. Paul, Maryville, Vehicle license, inspection, title, $50.50
Alexandra J. Hopkins, Humansville, No headlights when required, $50.50; Littering, $500
Mark L. Parkinson Jr., Red Oak, Iowa, Failed to register vehicle, $25