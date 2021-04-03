COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, March 23.
In attendance were North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was not present.
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Strata Architecture and Preservation; Invoice to VIEVU, LLC for equipment; Invoice to PACARS. Road and Bridge to Railroad Yard for equipment; Sheriff to MTE for computer repair; to Axon Enterprise, Inc. for equipment; to Consumers Oil Co. for tires.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor gave updates on his crew. They are currently taking rock to Road #287 to build the road up so a bigger crane can be brought in for the bridge build.
• Walk gave an update on a tube issue two residents had been working through. Also discussed a tube that is blocked on Road #591.
• The commission made a follow-up call to a resident of Atchison Township that had questions on tubes.
• A Maryville Metal Culvert representative called with questions about bid pricing.
• The commission put in a call to Adam Teale regarding updating maps to include roads that have been constructed by townships and roads that have been updated by the windmill projects. Teale was to touch base with Matt Sorensen of SAM and have him touch base with the commission.
• Thomas Shifflett of Thomas’ Lawn Care, LLC, stopped in to discuss a timeline for spring clean-up and mulching. Burns will touch base with the Northwest football team, who has assisted with the spring clean-up in the past to gauge their interest in assisting and trying to get a date set.
• A resident of Union Township stopped in to inquire about Bridge #0286004 in Nodaway Township. This bridge will need to be a BRO bridge due to its length and will be looked at for replacement in the future.
• A resident within the White Cloud Wind project called in regarding a non-functioning FFA light on E10 tower on Eagle Road. A call was made to Tyler Brooks, Enel, who stated he would look into it. The commission also talked with Brooks about reclaiming county roads.
• A Hopkins Township resident called in regarding Bridge #0161027 where the approaches are being washed out.
• Aaron Ambrose, Commercial Insurance Consultant met with the commission to discuss services Connell Insurance offers. Also in attendance: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Tammy Carter, H.R. director.
• Jay Ivers with Vantage Point met with the commission to discuss the county’s parameters for utility boring. Vantage Point will be putting in fiber lines in the future in the Barnard and Sheridan areas and needs the information on the county’s right-of-ways.
• Jenkins came in to discuss possible options to consider for incoming CARES funds. One half of the funds for the county will be received within 60 days of the bill signing with the other half in one year. The county will have until December 31, 2024 to spend the funds. Nodaway County is estimated to receive $4.28 million dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, March 25.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was not present.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge to Mike Gray for reimbursement; Sheriff to Axon Enterprises, Inc. for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Legislative message from County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM); Missouri Association of Counties Legislative Day information.
• The commission returned a call to a Ravenwood resident regarding questions on easements and rights-of-way. The commission referred her to Jennifer Sardigal Jarvis with MoDOT.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director, discussed free courses offered through MOPERM. Three of the videos will be incorporated into the new hire orientation process. Current employees will be offered times during work hours to take the Sexual Harassment in the Workplace course.
• A Polk Township resident called in with a concern with a tube. They were referred to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor.
• The commission discussed replacing a carpeted hallway with tile in the Sherriff’s office. A call was made to Tobin Brothers Construction requesting an estimate. A call was made to Northwest Audio Visual to check on the status of equipment. The conference rooms will be tied up the week of April 12-16th if all parts come in.
• The commission left a message with Matt Barry from Senator Sam Graves office regarding the FEMA appeal to the denial of Project #126488.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, talked to the commission about the American Recovery Act Funds. Jenkins will work with the Nodaway News Leader on questions for their news article.
• Jeff Meyer, trustee of Jackson Township, stopped in to check on the status of Road #457 that the commission has been working with landowners to move the road. Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor is looking to start in the next few weeks, dependent on the weather.
• A petition for road closure was turned in to the commission for Road #200 starting at Apollo Trail and ending at the Nodaway/Atchison County line (CART Rock #335.) First reading will be on April 1 at 10:00. The second reading will be held on July 1 at 9:00 a.m.
• Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock came in to discuss a request for the Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) program. The commission has requested that the department put together a policy for the project and present that back to the commission for review.
• A resident of Polk Township stopped in to discuss brush/debris blocking a box culvert. The commission plans to look into this. A separate resident called with questions regarding Missouri Rural Water Commission. A meeting was set up with Eric Fuchs on Tuesday, April 30 at 9:30.
• A resident of White Cloud Township called in regarding road deterioration issues on Road #930 at the Nodaway/Andrew County line. The road has had large trucks traveling it due to pole replacement. A call was made to Tim Lance, White Cloud Township board member, who stated he had already made some calls on it. A call was put in by the commission to a representative of Evergy.