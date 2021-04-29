MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
April 9
7:10 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
April 11
5:40 a.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Lost/stolen property – Ongoing investigation
9:55 p.m. – 100 block N. Depot – Fire report – Hazmat incident
April 14
4:55 p.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Fire report – False alarm
7:20 p.m. – 1500 block S. Munn – Lost/stolen property – Ongoing investigation
April 15
12:01 a.m. – 300 block E. Summit Dr. – Fire report – False alarm
April 16
11:36 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Baylee E. Darrah, 18, Redding, Iowa – Leaving the scene of an accident
April 17
2:31 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Kameron X. Henderson, 22, Kansas City, Kansas – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Improper display of license plates
11:25 a.m. – Hwy 46 & Route AB – Fire report – Assist with motor vehicle accident
April 19
11:47 a.m. – 400 block N. Depot – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
12:41 p.m. – 2500 block Aurora Ave. – Financial exploitation – Ongoing investigation
7:43 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Marshall P.W. Pearcy, 23, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
10:40 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Kenneth G. Weaver 44, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
April 21
12:02 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Josie L. Fredricks, 41, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
10:23 a.m. – 1500 block E. 1st – Troy R. Coffelt, 55, Ravenwood – Property damage
April 22
6:55 a.m. – E. 3rd & N. Depot – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
11:03 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Clayton S. Martin, 20, St. Joseph – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
April 23
1:00 a.m. – 100 block W. Lieber – Kendal E. Marsh, 19, California – Minor in possession; Failure to maintain right half of roadway
8:10 p.m. – 800 block S. Main – Angel R. Shipley, 35, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
8:15 p.m. – 300 block S. Frederick – Keelan G. Osentowski, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession
April 24
9:08 a.m. – 1600 block E. 1st – Maxwell D. Bush, 24, Maryville – Failure to obey a school bus stop sign
3:41 p.m. – 1300 block N. Main – Elijah C. Green, 22, Maryville – Littering
9:30 p.m. – 200 block W. 5th – Melena D. Alsin, 19, Blue Springs – Minor in possession
April 25
1:49 a.m. – 100 block E. Torrance – Macy E. Gardner, 20j, St. Joseph – Possession of marijuana
April 26
1:55 p.m. – 300 block E. 1st – Recovered property – Weed trimmer
April 27
8:42 a.m. – 400 block E. 2nd – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
9:39 a.m. – 200 block W. 5th – Arnold E. Roebkes, 60, Maryville – Trespassing
11:05 a.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Lost, stolen property – Ongoing investigation
12:50 p.m. – 2800 block S. Main – Recovered property – HVAC filters
Accidents
April 20
2:42 p.m. – E. Jenkins & S. Newton – Driver 1: Unknown
April 21
3:00 p.m. – 1500 block S. Munn Driver 1: Dorothy P. X. Hardin, 21, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Taylin Hunter
April 22
12:49 p.m. – 100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Dylan M. Devries, 20, Omaha, Nebraska – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Lisa R. Mendoza, 36, Nebraska City, Nebraska
1:07 p.m. – 800 block N. Main – Driver 1: Billy J. Stephenson, 29, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Jerry W. Joe, 68, Maryville
5:44 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Nathan J. Blane, 45, Hopkins; Vehicle owner 2: Lynette M. Auffert, Parnell
April 24
4:09 p.m. – S. Munn & W. 1st – Driver 1: Cade T. Gustafson, 20, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Elizabeth G. Swan, 18, Lee’s Summit
April 26
4:19 p.m. – 1500 block S. Main – Driver 1: Sarah A. Ferguson, 22, Macks Creek – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Janelle L. David, 39, Maryville