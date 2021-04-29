MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY

April 9

7:10 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

April 11

5:40 a.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Lost/stolen property – Ongoing investigation

9:55 p.m. – 100 block N. Depot – Fire report – Hazmat incident

April 14

4:55 p.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Fire report – False alarm

7:20 p.m. – 1500 block S. Munn – Lost/stolen property – Ongoing investigation

April 15

12:01 a.m. – 300 block E. Summit Dr. – Fire report – False alarm

April 16

11:36 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Baylee E. Darrah, 18, Redding, Iowa – Leaving the scene of an accident

April 17

2:31 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Kameron X. Henderson, 22, Kansas City, Kansas – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Improper display of license plates

11:25 a.m. – Hwy 46 & Route AB – Fire report – Assist with motor vehicle accident

April 19

11:47 a.m. – 400 block N. Depot – Burglary – Ongoing investigation

12:41 p.m. – 2500 block Aurora Ave. – Financial exploitation – Ongoing investigation

7:43 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Marshall P.W. Pearcy, 23, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

10:40 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Kenneth G. Weaver 44, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

April 21

12:02 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Josie L. Fredricks, 41, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

10:23 a.m. – 1500 block E. 1st – Troy R. Coffelt, 55, Ravenwood – Property damage

April 22

6:55 a.m. – E. 3rd & N. Depot – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

11:03 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Clayton S. Martin, 20, St. Joseph – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

April 23

1:00 a.m. – 100 block W. Lieber – Kendal E. Marsh, 19, California – Minor in possession; Failure to maintain right half of roadway

8:10 p.m. – 800 block S. Main – Angel R. Shipley, 35, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Failure to maintain financial responsibility

8:15 p.m. – 300 block S. Frederick – Keelan G. Osentowski, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession

April 24

9:08 a.m. – 1600 block E. 1st – Maxwell D. Bush, 24, Maryville – Failure to obey a school bus stop sign

3:41 p.m. – 1300 block N. Main – Elijah C. Green, 22, Maryville – Littering

9:30 p.m. – 200 block W. 5th – Melena D. Alsin, 19, Blue Springs – Minor in possession

April 25

1:49 a.m. – 100 block E. Torrance – Macy E. Gardner, 20j, St. Joseph – Possession of marijuana

April 26

1:55 p.m. – 300 block E. 1st – Recovered property – Weed trimmer

April 27

8:42 a.m. – 400 block E. 2nd – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

9:39 a.m. – 200 block W. 5th – Arnold E. Roebkes, 60, Maryville – Trespassing

11:05 a.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Lost, stolen property – Ongoing investigation

12:50 p.m. – 2800 block S. Main – Recovered property – HVAC filters

Accidents

April 20

2:42 p.m. – E. Jenkins & S. Newton – Driver 1: Unknown

April 21

3:00 p.m. – 1500 block S. Munn Driver 1: Dorothy P. X. Hardin, 21, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Taylin Hunter

April 22

12:49 p.m. – 100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Dylan M. Devries, 20, Omaha, Nebraska – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Lisa R. Mendoza, 36, Nebraska City, Nebraska

1:07 p.m. – 800 block N. Main – Driver 1: Billy J. Stephenson, 29, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Jerry W. Joe, 68, Maryville

5:44 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Nathan J. Blane, 45, Hopkins; Vehicle owner 2: Lynette M. Auffert, Parnell

April 24

4:09 p.m. – S. Munn & W. 1st – Driver 1: Cade T. Gustafson, 20, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Elizabeth G. Swan, 18, Lee’s Summit

April 26

4:19 p.m. – 1500 block S. Main – Driver 1: Sarah A. Ferguson, 22, Macks Creek – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Janelle L. David, 39, Maryville

