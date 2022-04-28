COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, April 19.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Road & Bridge Fuel & Equipment report (March 2022); Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; to Fastenal for supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s Inmate Report (March); Hopkins Township Financial Statement; March Consolidated 911 expense reports.
• Reviewed a request from Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments to assist with funding the Missouri Job Center with American Rescue Plan Act funds. A call was made to Jerri Dearmont, Executive Director at NWMO Regional Council of Governments for more information regarding the request sent in for the Missouri Career Center.
• The commission spoke with Angie Gaebler, Strata Architecture and Preservation in regards to beginning the process of replacing the handicap access ramp and building a temporary access ramp to the courthouse. Gaebler will send information on the ADA standards for the temporary ramp. Gaebler informed the commission that Strata was currently booked out until at least July and would likely not be able to assist until then. A call was made to Greg Seifert with Creal, Clark & Seifert Architects/Engineers, Inc. to check their availability. Seifert asked for some basic information to be sent and set up a meeting time with the commission for Tuesday, April 26 at 1:15. A second call was placed to Gaebler to give her an update. Gaebler plans to call Seifert to bring him up to speed on the project.
• Sheriff Randy Strong reported damages to a 2017 Ford Explorer from an incident on April 16, 2022. A claim report to MOPERM has been submitted. Strong discussed items he has encountered with the State of Missouri auditors.
• The commission reviewed and signed a letter of support for Mosaic Medical Center regarding recruiting physicians to this region.
• A call was made to Amy Dowis at NWMO Regional Council of Governments for more information regarding the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) for rural projects. Dowis asked for feedback on Nodaway County. Dowis also asked the commission to appoint someone to the vacant Transportation Advisory Council (TAC) board seat.
• The commission inspected Road #940 in White Cloud Township and Bridge #614 in Polk Township.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director, discussed a part-time seasonal hire for the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
• The commission scheduled a demonstration of conference phone equipment with United Fiber for Tuesday, April 26 at 9:00 a.m.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, April 21.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: : Invoice to Smith Contracting Company (Administration Center); to Forensic Medical (Coroner); to IHP Industrial, Inc. (Courthouse)
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Quote from J&S Cleaning Service for floors in the Administration Center; Missouri Career Center regional report of numbers for 2021 to present; Updates on the South Main corridor project from Greg McDanel, City Manager
• Reviewed information sent from David Earls, MoDOT, regarding CART Road #1058 and #1059.
• Andy Abbott, MTE, gave updates on the phone system progress in the new office area for the Northwest Children’s Advocacy Center in the Administration Center. The phone system will be added to the existing county phone system with the grant paying for two (2) additional lines as well as the costs associated with the phones and monthly fees.
• Abbott discussed the video system within the Sheriff’s Department that covers car cams, body cams and taser video has been having issues and may need to be updated or upgraded soon. Abbott gave a rough pricing based on recent information. The commission asked the for a cost estimate to be provided and discussed using ARPA funds.
• A resident of Union Township stopped in to discuss a tube he would like the commission and road and bridge supervisor, Brian Engle to look at on Road #247. A call was made to Richard Stringer, Union Township Trustee to discuss the tube. Stringer also discussed a line on 200th Street between Jet and Jasmine he would like the commission to look into.
• The commission inspected Road #247, # 254 and #263 in Union Township.
• Keitha Clapp and Carroll Hess were each appointed to a 3-year term expiring October 2025 and Bob Sundell and Elaine Wilson were each appointed to a 5-year term expiring October 2027 all for the Industrial Development Board. A message was also left for Tom Shelton at Nodaway Valley Bank in regards to filling an open position. On the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) Board, Bill Brookshier and Damian Auffert agreed to renew for another term and their terms will expire in March of 2026. Messages were left for Nell Cowden and Brooke Kinsella for the Northwest Nodaway Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) Board.
• Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, met with the commission to discuss an individual he plans to offer a temporary part-time position to. The commission agreed to the pay of $15.00/hour with a travel stipend. Phillips will let the commission know if it is accepted.