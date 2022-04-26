MARYVILLE POLICE
April 4
1:59 p.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Stephanie A. Morriss, 34, Guilford – Trespassing; David W. Hendrix, 59, Maryville – Possession of drug paraphernalia
April 11
2:33 p.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Antonio R. Massary, 43, Maryville – Driving while suspended
4:08 p.m. – 400 block S. Laura – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
April 12
12:36 p.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
April 13
9:00 p.m. – 700 block N. Buchanan – Jeffrey A. Ebrecht, 38, Maryville – Peace disturbance; Resisting arrest
April 15
10:55 a.m. – 1100 block N. Mulberry – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
April 16
6:26 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Lost, stolen property – License plate
2:17 p.m. – 200 block W. Thompson – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
9:28 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Payne D.W. Dotson, 29, Lincoln, Nebraska – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
9:28 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Jason L. Sarabia Jr., 24, Lincoln, Nebraska – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
Accidents
April 12
6:39 p.m. – N. Munn & W. 3rd – Driver 1: Brooklyn P. Woods, 18, Clarinda, Iowa; Driver 2: Mark D. Collins, 58, Maryville – Careless and imprudent
April 16
3:25 p.m. – US Hwy 71 Bypass & US Hwy 136 – Driver 1: Daniel S. Mullens, 27, Bedford, Iowa – Following too close; Driver 2: Lisa E. Beattie, 29, Barnard