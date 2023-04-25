COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, April 11.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge to Maryville Chamber of Commerce for Safety Incentive.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Road & Bridge - Fuel & Equipment Report. Elevator Safety Services, Inc. – Elevator Inspection
• The Commission reviewed and signed Progress Invoice letter and approved invoice #3 for BRO Bridge #0228013.
• Commission reviewed a request from the New Nodaway Humane Society board to submit a second request for ARPA funds and a request from First Christian Church. At this time, the commission is not reviewing further requests as funds have been earmarked.
• A call was made to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, for clarifications to questions on county vehicles and Senate Bill 40 statutes.
• A call was made to a representative of Missouri Public Entity Risk Management (MOPERM) to discuss insurance parameters on vehicles.
• Commissioner Burns, along with Road and Bridge Supervisor Brian Engle, inspected Bridge #259 and Road #254 in Union Township.
• The commission left a message for State Representative Jeff Farnan and State Senator Rusty Black to discuss HB1194, regarding penalty for delinquent personal property taxes.
• Austin Roach, Acciona Energy Project Director, Adam Stratton, Director of Solar Development and Jerry Santos, Community Relations and Communications Manager, stopped in to discuss upcoming plans for a solar project, the licensing agreement, road use agreements, etc. in Nodaway County.
Due to quorum not being met, no decissions were made at The Nodaway County Commission meeting, on Thursday, April 13. Present: Scott Walk, South District Commissioner. Also present: Melinda Patton, County Clerk.
• A resident of Monroe Township stopped in to discuss a tube issue.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Walk inspected a tube on Road #829 in Monroe Township and Road #526 in Green Township.
• A call was made to Jeremy Jackson with MoDOT regarding a tube on 350th and AH.
• Walk returned a call to a resident in Independence Township regarding road reconstruction/new reconstruction.
• Walk called Sleek Creek Heating and A/C regarding an air conditioning unit within the Assessor’s Department.