COURT NEWS
April 12
Judge Robert Rice
John H. Fraley, Lenox, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Prior, 60 days county jail
Dylan A. Begemann, Kansas City, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Purchase, attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor, $300
April 18
Judge Corey Herron
Aaron A. Landers, St. Joseph, Domestic assault, second degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jerry L. Binegar, Des Moines, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Prior drug offense; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear, Warrant issued
Bobby Clark, Stanberry, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, Warrant issued
William Enk, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, Successfully complete program