COURT NEWS
April 3
Judge Corey Herron
Marshall P. Pearcy, Maryville, Stealing motor vehicle, watercraft, aircraft, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Carly J. Cotter, St. Joseph, Burglary, second degree, Five years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days shock incarceration
Christopher D. Wilkerson, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Stealing, $750 or more, Probation continued
Devan L. Jackson, Grant City, Possession of controlled substance, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
April 4
Judge Robert Rice
Brian L. Martin, Burlington Jct., Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
April 3
Judge Corey Herron
Anthony J. Dickens, Maryville, Burglary, second degree, Five years Department of Corrections
