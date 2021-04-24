COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, April 13.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Transfer Form from Circuit Clerk; Invoice from Thomas’ Lawn Care LLC; Clerk Fee Report (March 2021); Reimbursement invoice to Karen Kepka for VOCA supplies. Sheriff to Beemer’s Muffler for equipment; to Falls City Mercantile, Graves Food and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s Inmate Report (March 2021); Sales Tax / Use Tax / Road and Bridge Special Sales Tax Report; Extension Council Statement of Expenses (March 2021)
• A resident of Polk Township met with the commission on a replacement of a culvert.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer stopped in to discuss township road bonds. Jenkins also discussed information she has received on the American Recover Act funds to date.
• The road and bridge crew will be attending employee training on the next rainy day. The crew is working on setting a tube on Old Highway CC/Jade Road today.
• The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, inspected the tube installation on Old Highway CC/Jade Road in Polk Township and a tube on Road #939 in White Cloud Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, April 15.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Not present North District Commissioner Chris Burns,
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice from IHP Industrial, Inc., SAM, LLC, Coenen Enterprises, Inc. and iCounty Technologies, LLC
• Chris Wallace, University of Missouri Extension, stopped in to talk with the commission about the American Recovery Act funds. Wallace is representing Missouri as a delegate for the Public Issues Leadership Development conference, which is being held virtually this year.
• The commission finalized the agenda and meal sponsors for the 2021 Township Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021 at the county road barn.
• The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #525 in Green Township and #345 in Nodaway Township.
• The commission, along with E. Walker, inspected Road #782 and #783, a concrete culvert on Road #849 was looked at and signage on a curve was looked at on Bridge #860 all in Hughes Township. Additionally, in Union Township, Bridge #287 was inspected and tube progress was inspected on Old Highway CC/Jade Road in Polk Township.