LAND TRANSFERS
April 14, 2021
Toni and John Cecil Wilson, Toni O’Connor to Toni Wilson – A Tract in Sec 6-64-35
Cathy R. and Stan Sportsman to Christopher Sportsman – Beg at SW Cor Lot 5 Blk 2 Original Town of Graham…See Record
Marvin Sanders and Linda D. Brodrick Sanders to Linda D. Brodrick Sanders – Blk 6 Original Town Quitman; Strip 100 Ft Wide Entire Length W Side Blk 6 Original Town Quitman; S1/2 Blk 7 Original Town Quitman…See Record
April 15, 2021
Richard A. and Carol Hall to Anthony Leo Stiens – Part of SW1/4 Sec 30-62-35…See Record
Drexel D. Riley Revocable Trust, Sally Palmer, Connie Cline, Judy Norris, Successor Trustees to Derek Stiens – E1/2 SE1/4Sec 21-65-34…See Record
Donna C. Riley Revocable Trust, Sally Palmer, Connie Cline, Judy Norris, Successor Trustees to Derek Stiens – E1/2 SE1/4Sec 21-65-34…See Record
Donna C. Riley Revocable Trust, Sally Palmer, Connie Cline, Judy Norris, Successor Trustees to Derek Stiens – E1/2 SW1/4Sec 22-65-34and W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 22-65-34
Drexel D. Riley Revocable Trust, Sally Palmer, Connie Cline, Judy Norris, Successor Trustees to Derek Stiens – E1/2 SW1/4Sec 22-65-34and W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 22-65-34
Kathryn Breit Revocable Trust, Julia A. Harris, Successor Trustee to Michael Steffen II and Rachelle Steffen – See Record– S3/4 E1/2 Sec 20-65-33 and N1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 29-65-33
Robert D., Debra and Rebecca K. Jobst, Roberta and Stephen L. Turner to Dustin R. Wiley – N1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 9-65-34…See Record
April 16, 2021
William G. and M. Virginia Bateman Revocable Living Trust to AG Maryville LLC – Tract in SE1/4 Sec 30-64-35 …See Record
Kam Fai Wong Revocable Trust, Osbourne Wong, Successor Trustee to Walter Farms LLC – A Part Lot 10 Western Boundary Original Town of Maryville and N2/3 Lot 9 Western Boundary of Original Town of Maryville
Curt and Lori Borcherding to Melissa S. Cook – Lot 2 Blk 8 MW Charles’ First Addition to Maryville
James D. and Sarah Joyce Frazier to Common Garden LLC – Lots 1, 2, 3 Blk 26 in the Town of Barnard
Shirley England to Brian Roderick – Com SW Cor Blk 20 Original Town of Pickering
April 19, 2021
Jackie (Jack) and Patricia A. McElroy to Jack L. and Patricia A. McElroy Revocable Living Trust – See Record
April 20, 2021
Paul and Susan Beemer Revocable Trust to Jonathon Linton Roush – N1/2 SE Blk 24 Southern Extension to Original Town of Maryville