LAND TRANSFERS
April 5, 2023
Philip J. Auffert Revocable Living Trust to Philip J. Auffert –N1/2 W1/4 Sec 7-65-33
Philip J. Auffert to Damian and Dana Rae Auffert Revocable Living Trust – N1/2 W1/4 Sec 7-65-33
April 6, 2023
Betty A. Adams to Jacob Adams – See Record
Albert Hall Revocable Living Trust to Jason A. and Catherine A. Hall Revocable Living Trust – See Record
April 7, 2023
Matthew Lucas and Marissa Marie Saville to Tina and Cliff Robbins – Sec 16-65-36
Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck to Gregory A. and Sheree C. Kruske – Lot 1 Blk 12 Original Town of Maryville
James and Kathryn Johansen to Shelbie Moore – Lots 17, 18 Blk 8 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
April 10, 2023
Avanell Herbst to Lavon Stutzman – Lots 17, 18 Blk 4 Original Town of Elmo
Kelley Family Revocable Trust, Joyce Elaine Kelley, Trustee to Hayden Graham Kelley – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 15-62-36…See Record
John M. and Candace A. Jeffries to John M. and Candace A. Jeffries Co-Grantor Trust – See Record
Rende R. Kindle to Abby Road Limited Partnership – Lots 1, 2 Blk 7 Smith’s Addition to Clearmont
Larry E. and Elaine M. Haist Revocable Living Trust, Tammy Luke, Successor Trustee to Dennis Ray Sr. and Janice L. Smith – Lot 32 Harmony Hills Subdivision Phase II &III
April 12, 2023
Jacob Schwienebart to Jacob. Mark and Cathi Schwienebart – Lot 48 Westridge Estates Plat 2
Larry L. and Wallis A. Gray to Jackosn and Sarah J. Sanders – Lot 5 Blk 43 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
April 13, 2023
Richard Freemyer to Linda Freemyer – W1/2 Lot 5 Blk 9 Northwest Addition to Maryville
Ed Buhman to Linda Estes – Sec 15-63-37
Kathy Buhman, Landon Crawford to Linda Estes – Sec 15-63-37
Teri and Jason Stoll to Linda Estes – Sec 15-63-37
Amy and Christopher Buhman to Linda Estes – Sec 15-63-37
April 14, 2023
James McKim to David Fannon – Lot 14 Harmony Hill Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Gibson Family Partnership, LP, Ann H. Gibson to James L. and Beverly J. Blackford Revocable Living Trust – Lots 33, 34 Southdale Subdivision Phase III
Garvin G. and Beverly A. Porter Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Connie Wall, Carla Howard and Cathy Keller, Successor Trustee to Annie Graham and Robert J. Zirfas – Lot 13 Pleasant View Addition
April 17, 2023
Roy Steven and Milynn Marie Wardlow to Joshua Beck – Lots 5, 6 Blk 20 Southern Extension to Maryville
Brian and Anna Buhman to Linda Estes – Sec 15-63-37
Danny U., Benny J., Debra L., Kurby D., Catherine R. Law, Ila V. and Bruce Hunt to Angela C. Kloos – Part of Lot 4 Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
Danny U., Benny J., Debra L., Kurby D., Catherine R. Law, Ila V. and Bruce Hunt to Angela C. Kloos – Part of Lot 4 Saunder’s Addition to Maryville; W1/2 E1/2 Blk 19 WR Saunders Addition
April 18, 2023
Lloyd John Mires to Lacie Molnar – Lots 1, 2, 3 Blk 20 Original Town of Burlington Jct.