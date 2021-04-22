COURT NEWS
April 20
Judge Robert Rice
Shawn Close, Joplin, Take, attempt to take or possess over limit of deer, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Cheyanna M. Gordan, Rulo, Nebraska, Stealing, 30 days county jail
Amanda A. Hensley, Worth, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Matthew E. Vore, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration