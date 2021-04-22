COURT NEWS

April 20

Judge Robert Rice

Shawn Close, Joplin, Take, attempt to take or possess over limit of deer, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Cheyanna M. Gordan, Rulo, Nebraska, Stealing, 30 days county jail

Amanda A. Hensley, Worth, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Matthew E. Vore, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration

0
0
0
0
0

Tags