LAND TRANSFERS
April 14, 2022
Robert L. Bayless Revocable Trust to Randy L. Hull – S1/2 NE1/4; N1/2 SE1/4; NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 14-66-38
April 15, 2022
Phillip M. and Cindy S. Kenkel to David L. and Dana S. Schmidt – Lot Dowden’s Addition, Subdivision in NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 17-64-35
April 18, 2022
Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck to Trace Hunt – Lots 5, 6 Blk 4 Lewis V. Morton’s Addition to Maryville
April 19, 2022
Dalton C. and Kelsey Murphy to Anna Horn – Lots 7, 8, 9 Blk 27 Original Town of Barnard Exc 12Ft Off East Side Lot 9
Bearcat Investments, LLC, Ryan James to Jeffrey J. Stork – E1/2 NE Fractional ¼ Sec 36-67-34…See Record
April 20, 2022
Dianne and Roy Eugene McMullen, Denise Scudder, Deborah and Dean Rouba, Dan and Heidi Bates, Charles L., Jr. and Ellen Spencer, Alyssa Spencer, Roger and Elizabeth Spencer to Tracy and Holly Barnes – N1/2 SW1/4, SW1/4 NE1/4, and NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 10-66-38
Roger L. Lyons Living Trust to Dustin and Jessica Piper – See Record