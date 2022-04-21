COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, April 12.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to SAM for GIS Maintenance and Technical Support; to Chris & Lori Burns for 2nd Quarter Public Defender’s Rent; to Devnet for Quarterly Software License; Inventory disposal form. Road and Bridge to Consumers Oil Co. for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from Lamp Rynearson re: Floodplain Permit for Burlington Junction; Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) Alert Newsletter; MoDOT Local Public Agency (LPA) Basic Training information; Extension Council Expense Report (March 2022).
• Patton submitted the March expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Reviewed and signed LPA Services Invoice No. 8, Snyder & Associates Invoice No. 5 and LPA Checklist and returned to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) via email.
• A message was left for Angie Gaebler, Strata Architecture and Preservation.
•A message was left at Harts Pest Control for the Administration Center.
• Commissioner Burns reviewed and signed a letter to the Program Assistant Advanced Emergency Management Officer in the Recovery Division at Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) regarding DR 4451/1383 Category Z-Management Costs.
• An inspection was made of Road #802 and #803 in Monroe Township and Road #752 for drainage issues in White Cloud Township.
• Robert Schieber stopped in to verify that Road #999 was on the list for new construction
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director, discussed floor waxing, vent cleaning and air conditioner condensation line cleaning.
• Joseph Frueh, representing the Maryville Elks #760, met with the commissioners reviewing plans for the kitchen of the new Elks location. Frueh has requested American Rescue Plan Act funds for the kitchen build. The commission asked for time to review and discuss. Also present, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, April 14.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Deputy County Clerk Lorraine O’Donnell.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Cintas for Road & Bridge
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Collector’s investment report; Sales, Use and Road & Bridge sales tax report; Washington Township financial statement.
• A message was left for Angie Gaebler, Strata Architecture and Preservation.
• Walk reported that the emergency lighting in the Administration Center was not working. Coenen Electric was contacted for a quote; also a breaker keeps tripping on the 3rd floor. Geist Heating and Cooling will inspect and make necessary repairs.
• The commission and Brian Engle made inspections of the following: road #1059 and bridge #411 in Jackson Township, bridges #287 and #298 and road #286 in Union Township and a culvert on road #386 in Polk Township.
• Kathy Law, Rita Wallinga, and Rose Buholt were appointed to 3-year terms expiring April 2025 and Jill Blackford was appointed for a 1-year term expiring April 2023 on Senate Bill 40 board.
• Bob Stiens was contacted for information on road #1059 in Jackson Township regarding CART Roads.
• A message was left with David Earls with Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for assigned C.A.R.T. road numbers in Jackson Township. Andy Macias of Snyder & Associates supplied contact names.
• The Elks Lodge #760 request for funds was approved in the amount of $50,000.00 for infrastructure to set up the Lodge as an emergency shelter and state inspected kitchen. Joseph Frueh was contacted to get payment procedures from Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. The Nodaway County Ambulance District request for funds was approved in the amount of $74,818.30 for automated compression devices (LUCAS) to be distributed to each rescue squad in Nodaway County. Jenkins will contact them with payment procedures.