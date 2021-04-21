COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, April 6.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Approvals and requisitions: Recorder Fee Report (March 2021); Invoices to Snyder and Associates for Bridge #0727005, #0287000; #0614022 and #0085006; Invoice to Elkin-Swyers for equipment. Road and Bridge to Murphy Tractor for equipment repairs; Collector/Treasurer to ProServ for equipment; Commission to Kevin Hartman for labor at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) project.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission for Empire District Electric Company. Missouri Department of Conservation information on Payment in Lieu of Tax (PILT) payments
• The commission returned a call to Reagon Nonneman, Worth County Commission. Worth County requested a trade of Softmatch funds for BRO funds. The commission made a call to Andy Macias to verify availability. A total of $100,000 fund trade was agreed to, and Macias will start the paperwork process.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed pricing he has received on a Wheel Loader through CAT and John Deere. The commission approved the purchase of the 2021 John Deere 524L Wheel Loader equipment through John Deere.
• A call was made to the City of Maryville regarding a manhole that is on the East side of the Administration Center. The city will send someone by to take a look at the issue.
• The commission signed the advertisement for bid for Softmatch Bridges #0956002 and #0086002. The bid opening is set for Tuesday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. in the office of the County Commission. Signature pages were scanned and returned to Andy Macias with Snyder and Associates. Macias also discussed BRO-B074(62) in Jackson Township with questions on the materials.
• An inspection was made of Road #457 and a tube on Road #403 in Jackson Township, Road #591 and a tube on Road #637 in Polk Township and Road #287 in Union Township.
• The commissioner’s continued their annual training which is only being offered virtually this year. The commission will be required to do 20 hours of training online.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, April 8.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Public Defender for rent; Inventory disposal form from Prosecuting Attorney (Victim Advocate); Three-year firewall renewal through MTE. Road and Bridge to Murphy Tractor for equipment purchase; Sheriff to CCW fund for cash drawer.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Union Township Financial Statement. Investments Report.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed putting a larger tube in on Road #637 in Polk Township with the commission. Walk left a message for the resident whose property is near the tube to set a time to meet to discuss options.
• After meeting with C.E. Goodall, Public Works Director for City of Maryville, on the manhole issue on the east side of the Administration Center, a call was made to CenturyLink as it is their access point. The commission is discussing options for this.
• A call was made to Miranda at Midwest Data, the county’s website host, regarding a link on the page for Missouri Public Records. The link has been removed from the county’s website by Midwest Data.
• Tammy Carter, Nodaway County HR Director, met with the commission to discuss new employee trainings, updating trainings for existing employees and discussed applications received for the open facility maintenance position.
• Atchison Township submitted roads to add to the CART rock list. These roads had been improved by the windmill project. The list was submitted too late to be added for this year, but the commission will review the list prior to next year.
• A follow up call was made to Tyler Brooks with White Cloud Wind project, regarding the light on the tower that a resident had called in on. Brooks stated that the equipment shows it is working properly, but sometimes cannot be seen from the ground. Brooks will be in the area in the next week to look over roads within the windmill project footprint. A call was made to the resident who had initially brought it to the commission’s attention.
• Incoming Union Township Trustee, Richard Stringer and Clerk, Amy Coulter stopped in to meet with the commission regarding rock haulers and windmill improved roads.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer stopped in to discuss information she’d gotten from Chris Redden at Northwest Missouri State University on shredding. At this time, Northwest is not charging, but is looking to charge in the future. No pricing has been released at this time, but will be provided at a later date. Jenkins also discussed information she has received on the American Recover Act funds.
• The commissioners continued their annual training which is only being offered virtually this year. The commission will be required to do (20) hours of training online.
• Calls were made to both Schildberg’s Construction and Norris Quarries requesting a list of rock haulers contracted to haul rock in each township.
• A call was made to Andy Macias of Snyder and Associates regarding an invoice received on a bridge built last year. Macias stated it was due to the overlap in waiting on Softmatch approval. Macias agreed to provide a time-table on bridges so planning can be done for budgeting each year. The commission signed a letter requesting the trade of Softmatch dollars for BRO dollars with Worth County. This was emailed back to Macias.
• An inspection was made of Road #371 and a tube on Road #366 both in Polk Township.