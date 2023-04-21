MARYVILLE POLICE
April 8
April 8
2:39 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Desiree P. Willis, 31, Red Oak, Iowa – Larceny
10:24 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Leah E. Powers, 40, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Equipment violations
April 9
9:43 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Hit and Run – Ongoing investigation
April 10
10:31 p.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Assault – ongoing investigation
April 11
5:18 p.m. – 600 block S. Fillmore – Joni J. Sheridan, 59, Maryville – Dog at large
April 12
12:33 p.m. – 1100 block E. Thompson – Thomas J. Dean, 30, Maryville – Code violation – Maintaining a nuisance
Accidents
April 8
7:35 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Sherry A. Ashford, 60, Maryville
April 10
12:31 p.m. – 100 block S. Depot – Driver 1: James S. Travalent, 84, Conception; Driver 2: Tanner W. Walker, 43, Parnell
