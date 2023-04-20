NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
February 7
Deputies took a report of stealing, $750 or more in Maryville
February 9
Deputies took a report of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images
Devon T. Hampton, 28, St. Joseph, Making false report
February 15
Brenda A. Schrodt, Clearmont, Animal neglect, first offense
Lewis C. . Schrodt, Clearmont, Animal neglect, first offense
February 19
Tyler B. Miller, 22, Pickering, Driving while intoxicated, drugs; Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner; Operate vehicle without valid license
February 20
Ruth L. White, 81, Skidmore, Littering
February 21
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Guilford
February 22
Shelby L. Hedeen, 23, Independence, Three Jackson County warrants, Possession of controlled substance x2; Property damage, tampering with vehicle; Clay County warrant, Failure to appear
February 24
Angela M. Kirsch, 36, Clarinda, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated; Failure to register motor vehicle
February 26
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Skidmore
February 28
Amanda R. Morriss, 40, Quitman, Andrew County warrant, Failure to appear
Darrin D. Herron, 57, Braddyville, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
March 1
Cory J. G. Farrell, 24, Sheridan, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility; Driving while revoked; Displayed or possessed motor vehicle plates of another person
Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Hopkins
Deputies took a report of property damage
March 4
Neil R. Hacker, 44, Maryville, Probation violation
Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville
March 5
Dawn L. Nims, 45, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, persistent; Fail to signal/gave improper signal when stopping, turning right or left; Driving while revoked/suspended
March 8
Holly Carlson, 44, Burlington Jct., Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid
March 10
Mark E. McPherson, 53, Falls City, Nebraska, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Fail to comply with Halloween related restrictions for sex offenders
Matthew W. Shoemaker, Parnell, Failure to register motor vehicle
Justin M. Scott, 35, Mound City, Failure to appear
March 11
Raymond M. Alkire, Burlington Jct., Owner operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
March 13
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Guilford
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Burlington Jct.
March 15
Terry J. Vangundy, 27, Worth, Worth County warrant, Failure to appear
March 16
Michael W. Moyer, 39, Pickering, Nuisance violation
March 17
Deputies responded to a report of receiving stolen property in Barnard
March 30
Deputies too a report of stealing $750 or more in Maryville
March 21
Deputies responded to a report of stealing $750 or more in Clearmont
March 24
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Hopkins