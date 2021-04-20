COURT NEWS

March 31

Judge Robert Rice

Sarah R. Nielson, Clearmont, Assault, 4th degree, 90 days jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation

April 5

Judge Roger Prokes

Bradley J. Degase, Barnard, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended mposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

April 12

Judge Corey Herron

Thomas T. Wedgeworth, Richmond, Driving while intoxicated, Prior offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration

April 13

Judge Robert Rice

William Enk, Maryville, Payment review, Trespass; Property damage x 2, 7 days jail for contempt; 30 days county jail shock incarceration

April 13

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Elizabeth A. Cernin, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, prior, 180 day in jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration, SATOP required within 90 days

