COURT NEWS
March 31
Judge Robert Rice
Sarah R. Nielson, Clearmont, Assault, 4th degree, 90 days jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation
April 5
Judge Roger Prokes
Bradley J. Degase, Barnard, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended mposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
April 12
Judge Corey Herron
Thomas T. Wedgeworth, Richmond, Driving while intoxicated, Prior offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration
April 13
Judge Robert Rice
William Enk, Maryville, Payment review, Trespass; Property damage x 2, 7 days jail for contempt; 30 days county jail shock incarceration
April 13
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Elizabeth A. Cernin, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, prior, 180 day in jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration, SATOP required within 90 days