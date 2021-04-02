LAND TRANSFERS

March 17, 2021

Ronald L. and Carla A. Spire to Justin T. and Michelle Mitchell – NW1/4 Blk 1 WB Jones Addition to Maryville

Chelsie Lea Ellen Titus to Teresa D. Radke and Logan R. Stickler – W1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 45 Original Town of Hopkins

Katherine McGary Hamon to Mary Katherine Swank – S Side Addition Lots 3-5 Blk 3 of Skidmore

James E. and Janice E. DeFreece Family Trust to Boswell Family Living Trust – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 32-65-33 Except…See Record

Cynthia D. Staten to Charles and Kimberly Henry – Lot 1 Half Blk 1 Hillcrest Addition to Ravenwood

March 18, 2021

Prather Properties LLC, Brandon and Natasha Brand to Brandon and Natasha Brand – Lot 2 Half Blk 3 TL Robinson’s First Addition to Maryville

March 19, 2021

Roger L. Pugh Revocable Living Trust to John G. Schenkel – Lot 2 Village O East Subdivision to Maryville

Bruce D. Sanders to Renee L. Sanders, Renee L. Bess – NW1/4 NE1/4 and NW1/4 Sec 10-66-38

Trent and Rachel Hoover to Gia Zupancic – Lot 2 Except N 6 Ft. Blk H Lynnhurst Subdivision to Maryville

March 19, 2021

John R. and Linda D. McClurg to Andrew Castillo and Katie Flynn – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec Chester and Mindy Hunzinger to Tyler Ray Lynch – Com 44 Ft. South of NE Cor Lot 22 Southern Boundary to Original Town of Maryville..See Record

March 22, 2021

Martha Sue Thompson, Martha Sue and James Paul Denney to Martha Sue Thompson Family Living Trust – Lots 22, 23, 24 Blk 10 in Burlington Jct.

Shirley M. and Richard England to Shon Collins – Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10 Blk 19 Original Town of Pickering

