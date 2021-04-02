LAND TRANSFERS
March 17, 2021
Ronald L. and Carla A. Spire to Justin T. and Michelle Mitchell – NW1/4 Blk 1 WB Jones Addition to Maryville
Chelsie Lea Ellen Titus to Teresa D. Radke and Logan R. Stickler – W1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 45 Original Town of Hopkins
Katherine McGary Hamon to Mary Katherine Swank – S Side Addition Lots 3-5 Blk 3 of Skidmore
James E. and Janice E. DeFreece Family Trust to Boswell Family Living Trust – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 32-65-33 Except…See Record
Cynthia D. Staten to Charles and Kimberly Henry – Lot 1 Half Blk 1 Hillcrest Addition to Ravenwood
March 18, 2021
Prather Properties LLC, Brandon and Natasha Brand to Brandon and Natasha Brand – Lot 2 Half Blk 3 TL Robinson’s First Addition to Maryville
March 19, 2021
Roger L. Pugh Revocable Living Trust to John G. Schenkel – Lot 2 Village O East Subdivision to Maryville
Bruce D. Sanders to Renee L. Sanders, Renee L. Bess – NW1/4 NE1/4 and NW1/4 Sec 10-66-38
Trent and Rachel Hoover to Gia Zupancic – Lot 2 Except N 6 Ft. Blk H Lynnhurst Subdivision to Maryville
March 19, 2021
John R. and Linda D. McClurg to Andrew Castillo and Katie Flynn – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec Chester and Mindy Hunzinger to Tyler Ray Lynch – Com 44 Ft. South of NE Cor Lot 22 Southern Boundary to Original Town of Maryville..See Record
March 22, 2021
Martha Sue Thompson, Martha Sue and James Paul Denney to Martha Sue Thompson Family Living Trust – Lots 22, 23, 24 Blk 10 in Burlington Jct.
Shirley M. and Richard England to Shon Collins – Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10 Blk 19 Original Town of Pickering