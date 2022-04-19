LAND TRANSFERS
April 7, 2022
Wanda L. Hayden Trust Agreement, Becky J. Clements, Paul S. Hayden, Successor Trustees to Brandon D. and Kelby L. Palmer Joint Revocable Trust – SW1/4 NE 1/4and SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec22-62-35
Dana R. and Carolyn J. Sharp Revocable Living Trust to Byland Farms, LLC – Part SW Cor N1/4 SE1/4 Sec 32-64-35
Carolyn Sharp to Byland Farms, LLC – Beg Part SW Cor N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 32-64-35
April 8, 2022
Louis H. and Donna Null to Jarod W. and Ty H. Hilsabeck – NE Cor Sec 29-66-34…See Record
Louis H. and Donna Null to Jarod W. and Ty H. Hilsabeck – NE Cor Sec 29-66-34…See Record
AZ Durant, LLC to Ben Eugene and Ashley Dawn Greeley – 26.5 Acres of NW1/4 N Mill Creek; NE1/4 SW1/4 N Mill Creek Sec 31-67-37
Lewis A. Dyche Estate, Melissa Ann Nelson, Bryan Eugene Dyche, Personal Representatives to Anthony T., II and Lee Ann Cocchiara – Lot 6 Golden Acres Amended Plat 1 of Golden Acres Subdivision, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Joshua M. and Kelli Mitchell to 1031 Acquisitions, LLC – A Tract in SW1/4 Sec 1-63-35 ..See Record
L. Diane and Edward J. Higdon, Benjamin S. and Tiffany D. Scott to Higdon-Scott Holdings, LLC – A Tract in SE1/4Sec 30-64-35…See Record
Debra and Richard D. Bennett to Richard D. and Debra Bennett – See Record
Brian and Bernice Burson to Mark Charles Stiens Revocable Trust – See Record
April 11, 2022
Gary W., Gary Wayne and Judy A. Coffelt to Gary W. and Judy A. Coffelt Joint Declaration of Trust – See Record
Clifford E. Goodall to Joshua and Kelli Mitchell – Tr Beg NW Cor NW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 8-63-35
April 12, 2022
Courtney and Ralph Louis II Tackett to Cheryl Buys, LLC – 33 Ft Off East Side Lot 4 and W1/2 Lot 4 All in Blk 2 Skidmore’s Fourth Addition
Triston Cole Crouch to Kayla Lee Fonken, Kayla Lee Crouch – See Record
Steven and Rhonda Schmidt to Steven and Rhonda Schmidt Revocable Trust – See Record
Leisa K. and Michael S. Schulte to Kade Owens – Beg SW Cor Lot 11 Blk 1 Wallis Sec Addition to Pickering
April 13, 2022
Jeffrey A. and Patricia J. Wiederholt to Jeffrey A. and Patricia J. Wiederholt Revocable Living Trust – See Record