LAND TRANSFERS
April 6, 2021
John D. and Jennifer A. Dirks to Elizabeth Hawkins – Lot in LV Morton’s Addition to Maryville
April 7, 2021
FM & SA Office Building, Imes & Harr, Inc., Family Medicine & surgery Associates, Michael J. Wurm, Patrick G. Harr and Walter E. Dean to Fall Creek Partners 6, LLC – Lots 1, 2 and W 75 Ft Lot 3 of The Summit, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Wayne Wilson Revocable Living Trust, Teresa Ann Wilson, Successor Trustee to Teresa Ann Wilson – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 4-65-334 and E1/2 SW ¼ Sec 8-65-34
Wayne Wilson Revocable Living Trust, Teresa Ann Wilson, Successor Trustee to Clinton Wayne Wilson – E1/2 NE1/4 and NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 23-66-34
April 8, 2021
Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to Joseph Walden Baumli – Part of US Hwy 71 Right-of-Way in SW Cor Sec 8-64-35…See Record
Tammy Renee and Jimmie D. Martin to Jimmie D. and Tammy Renee Martin – See Record
April 9, 2021
Bob and Karen Scholz to Bob and Karen Scholz Revocable Family Trust – Com at NE Cor Sec 10-66-37..See Record
Jim and Terry Logsdon to Kurt A. Haberyan – Lot 9 North College Acres Addition to the City of Maryville
Mark D. Zimmerman to Reid Zimmerman – E 60 Ft Lots 11, 12 Blk 23 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Ralph M. and Marie H. Walsh Revocable Living Trust, RM Walsh Revocable Trust to Kyle C. and Miranda P. Hoyt – Com SE Cor Sec 10-65-35..See Record
Ryan R. Schmidt to B&R Farms, LLC – See Record
Bank Midwest. A Division of NBH Bank to Cindy Houn Hourn aka Houn Hourn – Lot 40, 41, 42 South Park Addition to Maryville
April 12, 2021
Victor E. and Nancy I. Adams to Kevin Beachy – A Tract in Sec 33-65-
Ruby and Kenneth N. Goff to William V. and Paula Coston – Lots 1, 2 College Drive Subdivision, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Shirley M. England to Stephen and Brenda Mullins – All Lot 8 Blk 41 Maryville City Company’s Addition to the City of Maryville
Cory and Tamara Ashbaugh to Joshua Saldana and Kelly Nowack Lot 7 Blk 3 Morton’s Addition to Maryville
April 13, 2021
Rolland E. and Cindy M. Martin to Jesse Aaron and Kristi Stricker – Lots 7, 8 and Lots 5, 6 Lying West of Public Rd. Blk 20 Original Town Pickering
Rolland E. and Cindy M. Martin to Jesse Aaron and Kristi Stricker – Com SE Cor Lot 7 Blk 20 Original Town of Pickering…See Record