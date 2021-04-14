NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

February 28

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

Louis N. Salazar, 37, La Feria, Texas, Driving while intoxicated; Expired registration

March 2

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Ravenwood

Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, 29, Warrant for failure to appear

March 3

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Conception Jct.

March 5

Alec D. Lawson, 20, Maryville, warrant for failure to appear

Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Maryville

Luke D. Edick, 39, Maryville, warrant for failure to appear

Alexander R. Cornine, 23, Maryville, Caldwell County warrant for failure to register vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility

March 6

Deyssi J. Prado-Guajardo, 32, Clarinda, Iowa, warrant for failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Burlington Jct.

March 9

Maria L. Ishmael, 22, Savannah, warrant for failure to appear

March 10

Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, 29, Possession of controlled substance

Chantel L. Phillips, 31, St. Joseph, warrant for probation violation

Deputies took a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Barnard

Deputies took a report of assault in Parnell

March 11

Lukas A. Snapp, 36, Savannah, warrant for failure to appear

March 12

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Skidmore

March 16

Deputies responded to a report of receiving stolen property in Graham

March 18

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Skidmore

James L. Grantham, 32, Grandview, warrant for failure to appear

Bronson T. Williams, 39, Barnard, warrant for failure to appear

March 19

Andre L. Murphy, Jr., 27, Topeka, Kansas, warrant for probation violation

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Burlington Jct.

March 20

Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in Ravenwood

March 21

Terrence R. Haynes, 24, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams; Rockwell PD warrant for aggravated sexual assault

March 24

Deputies took a report of stealing in Pickering

Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Maryville

March 25

Louis A. Smith, 43, Topeka, Kansas, warrant for failure to appear

March 29

Eric J. Clark, 38, Maryville, warrant for failure to appear and probation violation

March 30

Tyrese JC Fay, 19, Waterloo, Iowa, warrant for failure to appear

 

