NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
February 28
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
Louis N. Salazar, 37, La Feria, Texas, Driving while intoxicated; Expired registration
March 2
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Ravenwood
Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, 29, Warrant for failure to appear
March 3
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Conception Jct.
March 5
Alec D. Lawson, 20, Maryville, warrant for failure to appear
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Maryville
Luke D. Edick, 39, Maryville, warrant for failure to appear
Alexander R. Cornine, 23, Maryville, Caldwell County warrant for failure to register vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility
March 6
Deyssi J. Prado-Guajardo, 32, Clarinda, Iowa, warrant for failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Burlington Jct.
March 9
Maria L. Ishmael, 22, Savannah, warrant for failure to appear
March 10
Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, 29, Possession of controlled substance
Chantel L. Phillips, 31, St. Joseph, warrant for probation violation
Deputies took a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Barnard
Deputies took a report of assault in Parnell
March 11
Lukas A. Snapp, 36, Savannah, warrant for failure to appear
March 12
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Skidmore
March 16
Deputies responded to a report of receiving stolen property in Graham
March 18
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Skidmore
James L. Grantham, 32, Grandview, warrant for failure to appear
Bronson T. Williams, 39, Barnard, warrant for failure to appear
March 19
Andre L. Murphy, Jr., 27, Topeka, Kansas, warrant for probation violation
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Burlington Jct.
March 20
Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in Ravenwood
March 21
Terrence R. Haynes, 24, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams; Rockwell PD warrant for aggravated sexual assault
March 24
Deputies took a report of stealing in Pickering
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Maryville
March 25
Louis A. Smith, 43, Topeka, Kansas, warrant for failure to appear
March 29
Eric J. Clark, 38, Maryville, warrant for failure to appear and probation violation
March 30
Tyrese JC Fay, 19, Waterloo, Iowa, warrant for failure to appear