LAND TRANSFERS
March 22, 2021
Robert Fitzgerald to Madison Jane Fitzgerald – Undivided 1/3 interest in All SW1/4. Except..Sec 22-64-37
March 23, 2021
Carol S. Klindt to Kim and Terry Carmichael – A Tract in Sec 17-64-35
March 24, 2021
Skyeler Sayre to Michelle Speed – Tract in W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 31Sec 10-65-34-62-35
Drexel D. Riley Revocable Trust, Sally Palmer, Connie Cline and Judy Norris, Successor Trustees to Beatty & Cordell Farms, Inc. – NE1/4 Sec 12-65-35 and W1/2 NW Frac ¼ Sec 7-65-34
Donna C. Riley Revocable Trust, Sally Palmer, Connie Cline and Judy Norris, Successor Trustees to Beatty & Cordell Farms, Inc. – NE1/4 Sec 12-65-35 and W1/2 NW Frac ¼ Sec 7-65-34
Donna C. Riley Revocable Trust, Sally Palmer, Connie Cline and Judy Norris, Successor Trustees to Daniel B. and Connie Cline Revocable Living Trust – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 10-65-34.. See Record
Drexel D. Riley Revocable Trust, Sally Palmer, Connie Cline and Judy Norris, Successor Trustees to Daniel B. and Connie Cline Revocable Living Trust – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 10-65-34.. See Record
March 25, 2021
Donna C. Riley Revocable Trust, Sally Palmer, Connie Cline and Judy Norris, Successor Trustees to Ronald A. Schmitz Revocable Trust – NE1/4 andE1/2 NW1/4 Sec 4-65-34
Drexel D. Riley Revocable Trust, Sally Palmer, Connie Cline and Judy Norris, Successor Trustees to Ronald A. Schmitz Revocable Trust – NE1/4 andE1/2 NW1/4 Sec 4-65-34
Wanda P. Reed Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Wanda Kaylene Steffey, Trustee to Jesse and Dustin Reed – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 10-65-38
Wanda P. Reed Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Wanda Kaylene Steffey, Trustee to Wanda Kaylene Steffey – S 112 Acres SE1/4 Sec 2-65-38 and N 100 Acres NW1/4 Sec 13-65-38
Vicki L. Lehman to Riley J. O’Neill and Jeanette Cruthis – Con Center Sec 20-63-35..See Record
Austin and Kylee Thummel to Alan and Cheryl Wiederholt – Com at W1/4 Cor Sec 17-64-33
Alan and Cheryl Wiederholt to Austin and Kylee Thummel – Com at W1/4 Cor Sec 17-64-33
March 26, 2021
Patricia L. Drews to Logan J. and Melissa Grace Trickel – Lot 6 Blk 2 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition, an Addition to Maryville
Promiseland, LLC to James Rental Properties LLC – E 59 Ft Lot 5, 6 Blk 8 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Michael L. Freed Self-Directed Traditional IRA, First Citizens Bank Custodian to Glen L. Popken Revocable Trust – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 12-65-37 Except..See Record
Bret W. and Kimberlee J. Thompson to David and Amy Hawley – Lots 7, 8 Blk 10 Northwest Extension or Addition to Maryville…See Record
Shandi and Brian Tippett to Kirk Goslee – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-63-37
Kirk Goslee to Barry Dale and Ruby Roxanne Coffelt – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-63-37
March 29, 2021
Nathaniel Lee and Laura Lynn Carr to Arthur N. Jr. and Whitney B. Mildfeldt – Lot 3 Gorman Hills Subdivision of Maryville
Martin Dean and Darlene K. Heflin Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Robert and Dagmar Whipple – All that Part W1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 14-65-35…See Record
Jake W. Pankau to Kevin D. and Kelly A. Leedom – Lots 10, 11, 12 Blk 12 Original Two of Pickering
March 30, 2021
Mark Greeley to Leland and Elda Yoder – E1/2 S1/4 Sec 13-66-36
Raymond L. Koontz to Brett and Mackenzy Henjes – Lots 3, 9, 10 Blk 3 Highland View Addition to Skidmore
Tyler Propst to Seth Crabs and Joan Farmer – Lot 42 Wandering Hills Estates Plat 3, a Subdivision of Maryville
Terry and Michele Lehrman to Kinsella & K Farms, LLC – See Record
William G. and M. Virginia Bateman to AG Maryville LLC – A Tract in SE1/4 Sec 30-64-35…See Record
March 31, 2021
Spurns Development LLC, Danny Burns, Manager to Kurtis D. Fink Revocable Living Trust and Christina I. Heinz Revocable Living Trust – Lot 41 Scout Ridge Estates Amended Plat No. 1
Benny L. and Diana J. Cantrall Revocable Trust to Richard Burkey and Helen Goddard-Burkey – Com at SE Cor Sec 35-67-36..See Record
A-Plus Realty, Inc, Mark Younger to Mark Younger – Lots 2, 6, 7 Valley View Estates Plat 2
Benny L. and Diana J. Cantrall Revocable Trust to Michael Jacklin and Jeff Kwiatkowski – Beg at SE Cor Sec 35-67-36..See Record
April 1, 2021
Shane A. and Lanette M. Todd to Faith A. Fliflet – W1/2 Lots 3, 4 Blk 24 WR Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
Basil A. and Mickey Jo Prettyman to Tyler J. and Brianna J. Prettyman – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 36-62-36
Double B Development LLC, Billy D. Ingels, President to JWS Trust, Jean W. Flesh – Lot 6B Final Plat Tranquility Court Patio Homes Phase III
Kam Fai Wong Trust to Second Half Investments LLC – E21 Ft Lot 5 and W1/3 Lot 6 Blk 3 Original Town of Maryville
Raymond F. Jermain Revocable Trust to Bryce Deen – A Tract in N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-63-34
Marilyn L. Jermain Revocable Trust to Bryce Deen – A Tract in N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-63-34
Kenneth Lee Kennedy to Kenneth Lee Kennedy, David and Deborah Silvey – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-62-33
April 2, 2021
Walter Brothers Investment LLC, Tanner Walter to D&E Smith Rental Properties LLC – N 66 Ft of N1/2 in a Tract in SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 18-64-35…See Record
Emily Rose Gaa and Jose De Jesus Rivera Castro to Series 11 Steward Properties Group LLC, Circlesphere LLC, Benreeva H Series LLC, N Walnut Series – Lot 2 Half Blk 24 WR Saunders Addition to the City of Maryville
April 5, 2021
Elizabeth Hawkins to Sherry Ashford – Lot 10 Golden Acres Subdivision Plat 1, an Addition to Maryville
Tracy L. Dulin to Ardith R. Zion Revocable Living Trust – Lot 4 in Half-Block 16 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville