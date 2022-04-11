NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

February 8

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Wilcox

February 17

Deputies took a report of identity theft or attempt in Maryville

February 20

Deputies took a report of stealing in Clearmont

February 22

Deputies responded t a report of stealing in Maryville

February 25

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Ravenwood

Andrew J. Kridler, 29, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

February 28

Mariah L. Ishmael, 23, Savannah, Failure to appear

Tyler T. Storm, 35, Maryville, Probation violation

March 1

Jason T. Howery, 44, St. Joseph, Buchanan County warrant, Failure to appear

March 2

Timothy R. Richardson, 20, Maryville , Driving while revoked, suspended

March 3

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

March 6

Urizardo A. Rojas Bautista, 23, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, Serious physical injury

March 7

William A. Enk, 55, Maryville Failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Guilford

March 8

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins

March 9

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Burlington Jct.

March 10

Sherry D. Young, 44, Elmo, Failure to properly display plates and no valid operator status, driving while suspended

March 11

Thomas J. Affuso, Jr., 40, Kansas City, Domestic assault

Levi N. Saville-Carter, 24, Burlington Jct. Endangering the welfare of a child

March 12

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Ravenwood

March 15

Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Maryville

March 17

Alexandra S. Cook, 25, Maryville, Failure to appear

Arthur W. Mack, 68, Skidmore, Violated order of protection

March 18

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Barnard

Jeremiah S. Morris, 38, Guilford, Failure to appear

March 19

Dakota J. McMahon, 19, Maryville, Failure to appear

March 20

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Parnell

March 21

Alexandria G. Miller, 26, Clearfield, Iowa, Failure to register motor vehicle

March 23

Norrin B. Bishop, 31, Maryville, Stealing, $750 or more

March 24

Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Conception Jct.

John H. Fraley, 42, Lenox, Iowa, Domestic assault and kidnapping

March 25

Thomas D. Spoonemore, 49, Chillicothe, Probation violation

Tyrone C. Ford, 33, St. Joseph, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Unlawful possession of a firearm

March 28

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville

March 29

Max W. Shafer IV, 33, Shubert, Nebraska, Probation violation

Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, 30, Maryville, Failure to appear

March 30

Deputies took a report f animal stealing in Conception Jct.

April 1

Deputies took a report of violation of full order of protection in Hopkins

April 2

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville

 

