NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
February 8
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Wilcox
February 17
Deputies took a report of identity theft or attempt in Maryville
February 20
Deputies took a report of stealing in Clearmont
February 22
Deputies responded t a report of stealing in Maryville
February 25
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Ravenwood
Andrew J. Kridler, 29, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
February 28
Mariah L. Ishmael, 23, Savannah, Failure to appear
Tyler T. Storm, 35, Maryville, Probation violation
March 1
Jason T. Howery, 44, St. Joseph, Buchanan County warrant, Failure to appear
March 2
Timothy R. Richardson, 20, Maryville , Driving while revoked, suspended
March 3
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
March 6
Urizardo A. Rojas Bautista, 23, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, Serious physical injury
March 7
William A. Enk, 55, Maryville Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Guilford
March 8
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins
March 9
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Burlington Jct.
March 10
Sherry D. Young, 44, Elmo, Failure to properly display plates and no valid operator status, driving while suspended
March 11
Thomas J. Affuso, Jr., 40, Kansas City, Domestic assault
Levi N. Saville-Carter, 24, Burlington Jct. Endangering the welfare of a child
March 12
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Ravenwood
March 15
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Maryville
March 17
Alexandra S. Cook, 25, Maryville, Failure to appear
Arthur W. Mack, 68, Skidmore, Violated order of protection
March 18
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Barnard
Jeremiah S. Morris, 38, Guilford, Failure to appear
March 19
Dakota J. McMahon, 19, Maryville, Failure to appear
March 20
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Parnell
March 21
Alexandria G. Miller, 26, Clearfield, Iowa, Failure to register motor vehicle
March 23
Norrin B. Bishop, 31, Maryville, Stealing, $750 or more
March 24
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Conception Jct.
John H. Fraley, 42, Lenox, Iowa, Domestic assault and kidnapping
March 25
Thomas D. Spoonemore, 49, Chillicothe, Probation violation
Tyrone C. Ford, 33, St. Joseph, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Unlawful possession of a firearm
March 28
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
March 29
Max W. Shafer IV, 33, Shubert, Nebraska, Probation violation
Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, 30, Maryville, Failure to appear
March 30
Deputies took a report f animal stealing in Conception Jct.
April 1
Deputies took a report of violation of full order of protection in Hopkins
April 2
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville