LAND TRANSFERS
March 29, 2023
Caleb T. and Emily N. Oliver to Robert M. and Carol A. Payne – E1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 4 LA Bariteaus’ Addition to Maryville
March 30, 2023
Richard and Karen Fulton Family Trust to Kirk Lee Scott and Karen Rose Decker – Lot 4 Blk 13 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Sherry Grahl Revocable Living Trust, Stephen Grahl Successor Trustee to Stephen Grahl Revocable Living Trust – W1/2 Sec 13-64-37
March 31, 2023
Randy L. Hull to Randy L. Hull Revocable Trust – Sec 14-66-38
Phillip Schildt to Shannon Bloomquist – E 30.87 Ft. Lot 8 and W 14 Ft. Lot 9 Blk 44 E. Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
Darbi E. Fuhrman, Robert and Cameron Zimmerman to BCS Rentals, LLC – Part of Half Blk 15 WR Saunders’ Addition to Maryville
April 4, 2023
Julie Ann Smail, Julie Ann Volner, Jeany Pearl Volner to Amanda Lynn Donnici, Julie Ann Smail – Lot 6 Blk 33 Hastings Addition to Maryville
Larry R. and Janice A. Dawson Revocable Living Trust to Kiley W., Kelli A., David W., and Levi W. Hoyt – See Record
April 5, 2023
Ronald M. Rucker to Ryan and Carrie Hartley –Part of Lot 2 Blk 3 Bishop’s Second Addition to Ravenwood
Carl M. and Marcia L. Droegemueller to Hope Pappert – Lot 3 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat 1
