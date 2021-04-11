MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
March 21
2:06 p.m. – 700 block Serenity Loop – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
3:02 p.m. – 200 block S. Mulberry – Laura A. Schuetz, 22, Maryville – Harboring a vicious animal, No city dog license; Tiffany A. Ellis, 47, Maryville – Harboring a vicious animal
March 22
1:45 p.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
2:34 p.m. – 400 block W. 2nd – Larry L. Laun, 73, Gravois Mills – City Code Charge
March 23
8:27 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Stolen vehicle – Ongoing investigation
2:17 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Josie L. Fredricks, 41, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
March 24
6:25 p.m. – 900 block College Ave. – Recovered property – Bicycle
8:01 p.m. – 500 block N. Buchanan – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
March 25
2:37 a.m. – 200 block Volunteer Ave. – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
8:21 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
2:34 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
4:59 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Veronica L. Kelly, 24, Princeton – Wanted on warrant, failure to appear
March 27
2:52 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Khalil A. Stone, 25, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, failure to appear
6:54 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
March 30
8:17 p.m. – 500 block E. 1st – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
March 31
12:10 a.m. – 500 block University Dr. – Devin M. Opoka, 18, Maryville – Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Speeding
April 2
8:21 a.m. – 600 block N. Fillmore – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
11:32 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Violet C. Johnston, 29, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
April 3
12:35 a.m. – 300 block W. 6th – Me’Aunie T. Reed, 19, St. Louis, Minor in possession, Illegal turn
April 4
2:51 a.m. – 200 block E. 3rd – Recovered property – Cell phone
Accidents
March 19
2:40 p.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Heather J. Baker, 37, Maryville; Driver 2: Lois J. Farnan, 87, Ravenwood
March 26
4:02 p.m. – W. South Ave. & S. Munn – Driver 1: Ellyn C. Fuller, 61, Maryville – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Kari J. Maag, 53, Cosby
March 27
10:52 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Gail D. Gast, 58, Burlington Jct.; Driver 2: Jessica Welch, 27, Maryville
April 2
1:52 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Lynda D. Wallace, 63, Maryville; Driver 2: Ann L. Gaskill, 67, Maryville
April 4
3:30 p.m. – 500 block W. 3rd – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Jeremy S. Holben, Waukee, Iowa