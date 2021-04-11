MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY

March 21

2:06 p.m. – 700 block Serenity Loop – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

3:02 p.m. – 200 block S. Mulberry – Laura A. Schuetz, 22, Maryville – Harboring a vicious animal, No city dog license; Tiffany A. Ellis, 47, Maryville – Harboring a vicious animal

March 22

1:45 p.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Harassment – Ongoing investigation

2:34 p.m. – 400 block W. 2nd – Larry L. Laun, 73, Gravois Mills – City Code Charge

March 23

8:27 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Stolen vehicle – Ongoing investigation

2:17 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Josie L. Fredricks, 41, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

March 24

6:25 p.m. – 900 block College Ave. – Recovered property – Bicycle

8:01 p.m. – 500 block N. Buchanan – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

March 25

2:37 a.m. – 200 block Volunteer Ave. – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation

8:21 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation

2:34 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation

4:59 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Veronica L. Kelly, 24, Princeton – Wanted on warrant, failure to appear

March 27

2:52 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Khalil A. Stone, 25, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, failure to appear

6:54 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Harassment – Ongoing investigation

March 30

8:17 p.m. – 500 block E. 1st – Fraud – Ongoing investigation

March 31

12:10 a.m. – 500 block University Dr. – Devin M. Opoka, 18, Maryville – Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Speeding

April 2

8:21 a.m. – 600 block N. Fillmore – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

11:32 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Violet C. Johnston, 29, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

April 3

12:35 a.m. – 300 block W. 6th – Me’Aunie T. Reed, 19, St. Louis, Minor in possession, Illegal turn

April 4

2:51 a.m. – 200 block E. 3rd – Recovered property – Cell phone

Accidents

March 19

2:40 p.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Heather J. Baker, 37, Maryville; Driver 2: Lois J. Farnan, 87, Ravenwood

March 26

4:02 p.m. – W. South Ave. & S. Munn – Driver 1: Ellyn C. Fuller, 61, Maryville – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Kari J. Maag, 53, Cosby

March 27

10:52 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Gail D. Gast, 58, Burlington Jct.; Driver 2: Jessica Welch, 27, Maryville

April 2

1:52 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Lynda D. Wallace, 63, Maryville; Driver 2: Ann L. Gaskill, 67, Maryville

April 4

3:30 p.m. – 500 block W. 3rd – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Jeremy S. Holben, Waukee, Iowa

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags