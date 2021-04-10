MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL

April 3

Nodaway County

2:51 a.m. – Eric J. Damgar, 46, Barnard, Missouri – Driving while intoxicated; Speeding

COURT NEWS

March 23

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Linda L. McIntosh, Rockaway Beach, Property damage, second degree, 60 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

March 31

Judge Roger Prokes

Andre L. Murphy Jr., Hutchinson, Kansas, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification, attend three NA meetings weekly and have sponsor within 45 days

April 5

Judge Roger Prokes

James L. Grantham, Kansas City, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful use of weapon, Possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

Cody R. Galyan, Burlington Jct. Unlawful use of weapon, while intoxicated, Loaded weapon, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

