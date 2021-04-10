MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
April 3
Nodaway County
2:51 a.m. – Eric J. Damgar, 46, Barnard, Missouri – Driving while intoxicated; Speeding
COURT NEWS
March 23
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Linda L. McIntosh, Rockaway Beach, Property damage, second degree, 60 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
March 31
Judge Roger Prokes
Andre L. Murphy Jr., Hutchinson, Kansas, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification, attend three NA meetings weekly and have sponsor within 45 days
April 5
Judge Roger Prokes
James L. Grantham, Kansas City, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful use of weapon, Possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Cody R. Galyan, Burlington Jct. Unlawful use of weapon, while intoxicated, Loaded weapon, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation