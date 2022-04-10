COURT NEWS

April 4

Judge Corey Herron

Jarod Martin Jr., St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence revoked, three years Department of Corrections

Thomas D. Spoonemore, St. Joseph, Passing bad checks x8, Suspended imposition of sentence revoked, three years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation

Rusty A. Pruett, Bethany, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $250; Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, Two days county jail

April 5

Judge Robert Rice

Martin D. Stillwell, Tarkio, Trespass, first degree, $200

Christopher L. Moore, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated; Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams; Operate vehicle on highway without valid license; Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Michael W. Moyer, Pickering, Animal trespass, $200

Der’ruan M.D. Brown, Kansas City, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $250

0
0
0
0
0

Tags