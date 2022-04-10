COURT NEWS
April 4
Judge Corey Herron
Jarod Martin Jr., St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence revoked, three years Department of Corrections
Thomas D. Spoonemore, St. Joseph, Passing bad checks x8, Suspended imposition of sentence revoked, three years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Rusty A. Pruett, Bethany, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $250; Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, Two days county jail
April 5
Judge Robert Rice
Martin D. Stillwell, Tarkio, Trespass, first degree, $200
Christopher L. Moore, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated; Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams; Operate vehicle on highway without valid license; Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Michael W. Moyer, Pickering, Animal trespass, $200
Der’ruan M.D. Brown, Kansas City, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $250