LAND TRANSFERS
February 25, 2021
Alan D. Hilsabeck Revocable Trust, Bryan Hilsabeck Successor Trustee to Jared W. and Ty H. Hilsabeck – Part NE Sec 12-65-35
Jerry and Luann Rowlett to Tannah Faye Terry – Lot 32 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat No 2
February 26, 2021
Darrell Lee and Laurie Ann Johnson to Jason Travis and Janene Helen Felton – See Record
Double B Development LLC, Mountain Ventures Inc., Billy D. Ingels to JWS Trust, Jean W. La Flesh – Lot 8A Final Plat Tranquility Court Patio Homes Phase II
Patricia L. and Timothy A. Godsey to Randy J. and Brenda E. Dougan – N 69.56 Ft Lot 3 and 72 Ft. Off South End Lot 4 Blk 1 Bishop’s Second Addition to Ravenwood
Kristyn P. and Robert Menendez to John R. and Billie Chadwick – See Record
Northwest Telecommunications LLC, Joseph L. Judd to Gage Hayes – Lot 4 Blk 10 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Danny K. and Linda Sue Pankau to Jared Vickroy – E1/2 Blk 4 Northwest Extension or Addition to the City of Maryville
Danny and Linda Pankau to Jared Vickroy –E 58 Ft Lot 6 Blk 2 LA Bariteau’s Addition
March 1, 2021
Lori Baker to John R. and Linda D. McClurg – Lot 5 Trimble’s Addition to Maryville…See Record
Doris E. Hutchinson to Eric Jones – See Record
Roger L. Laughlin, Ann and Richard Pecard, Roberta J. Laughlin and Larry S. and Jeannine Laughlin to William L. and Carolyn S. Protzman Revocable Trust – Lot 9B Tranquility Court Patio Homes Phase II
Michael S. and Sami Jo Richardson to Emily Q. Bonifas – Lot 1 North College Acres, an Addition to Maryville
B Square Rentals LLC, Betty L. and Don R. Oakley to Terry Oglesby – See Record
Kirk Goslee to Shandi Tippett – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-63-37
March 2, 2021
Community Bank of Pleasant Hill, Rickey L. Barnes Individual Retirement Account to PALR LLC – SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 15-66-34
Richard L., Mary Kate, R. Wayne, Todd A., Matthew Moore and Melanie D. Athen to Michael D. and Frances L. Minter Revocable Trust – See Record
PALR LLC, Philip Larabee to Barnes 2 Mo. LLC, Barnes Page Ia. LLC, Rick and Connie Barnes – Lot 13 and W29.36 Ft Lot 14 of the Summit, an Addition to Maryville…See Record
March 3, 2021
Barnes 2 Mo. LLC, Barnes Page Ia. LLC to Barnes Nodaway Mo. LLC – Lot 13 and W29.36 Ft Lot 14 of the Summit, an Addition to Maryville…See Record
Rick and Connie Barnes to Barnes Nodaway Mo. LLC – Lot 13 and W29.36 Ft Lot 14 of the Summit, an Addition to Maryville…See Record
Manuel W. Runez to Kobee and Joanna Trueblood – N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 19-64-35…See Record
Roland G. Barmann Trust, Mary Kay Barmann Trustee to Mary Kay Barmann Trust – See Record