COUNTY COMMISSION
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, February 21.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Sheriff to Yellow Frog Graphics for vehicle maintenance; to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies (March 2023.)
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Thank you from Missouri Boys State; Extension Expense Report (January 2023).
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed road issues that have been called or emailed in to the commission.
• Reviewed and signed a letter for the first phase of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity planning grant. Phase one entails conducting the planning and pre-construction activities on 47.20 miles of gravel roads with Nodaway County’s Polk Township. Additionally, a Funding Commitment Documentation letter was signed.
• Bids from Leete Generators and Coenen Enterprises, Inc. were received and reviewed for the generator bid opening. Also present, Christy Forney, Emergency Manager. After reviewing and discussing, the commissioners rejected both bids and Forney plans to look at state surplus availability.
•Melissa Birdsell, Executive Director and Carrie Watkins, Community Engagement Director with Voices of Courage met with the commission to give an update on the program, services and upcoming awareness events. An anniversary celebration will be held April 6, 2023 and an invite was given.
• The commissioners met with Ben Gazaway of Cornerstone Roofing to look at the roof of the Administration Center. Gazaway will send price estimates.
• Commissioner Burns, along with Engle, inspected Roads #1056 and #601 in Polk Township and looked at a washed out tube on Road #290 in Union Township. A call was made to Union Township Trustee, Richard Stringer.
• A call was made to Carah Bright regarding the County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM) meeting.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, February 23.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Deputy Clerk Angie Cordell. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Jail invoice from NWM Regional Council of Governments for grant services, Caterer Liquor license for Backyard Vine and Wine LLC. Road and Bridge Strueby Diesel for Truck repair.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: NWMO Regional Council of Governments update on Bridge project; Sheriff Department letter on personnel, Monroe Township financial statement; Assessor additional abatements summary for (December 2022, January 2023); Road and Bridge daily fuel report for (January 2023).
• Randa Doty with the Nodaway County Extension Council, gave an overview for 2023 programs offered.
• Chris Burns gave an update from the Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting, Bill Walker gave an update from Community Services meeting.
• The commission and the 911 Oversight Board went into closed session per RSMo 610.021 (11.)
• Calls were taken from the following: Austin Roach with Acciona Energy updated Commissioners. Grundy County, Phillip Ray Presiding Commissioner regarding House Bill 1114. City of Barnard, Mayor Glen Miller concerning waste water.
• The commission went into closed session per RSMo 610.021 (3.)