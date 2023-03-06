MARYVILLE POLICE
February 17
12:59 a.m. – 700 block W. 4th – Lokesh Pallikonda, 22, Maryville – Driving without a valid driver’s license; Equipment violation
February 18
2:24 a.m. –600 block N. Main – Assault –Ongoing investigation
February 19
1:43 a.m. – 100 block E. 7th – Kennedy K. Titus, 27, Hopkins – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to register motor vehicle
February 21
6:31 p.m. –2900 block S. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
6:42 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Pendyala Mehesh, 24, Maryville –Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
8:41 p.m. –300 block N.Main – Sailaxman Janumula, 26, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
February 22
2:03 a.m. – 800 block S. Main – Spinivasa R. Venna, Leawood, Kansas –Driving while suspended, Speeding
February 23
2:50 p.m. – US Hwy 71 and S. Main – Rylie E. Sportsman, 20, Savannah – Driving while revoked; Failure to register motor vehicle
3:39 p.m. – 300 block E. Summit Dr. – Disturbance call – Ongoing investigation
February 24
9:47 a.m. – 400 block S. Walnut – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
February 27
400 block N. Davis – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
February 9
8:02 p.m. –S. Main & E. South Ave. – Driver 1: Riley M. Brown, 17, Maryville –Failure to yield; Driver 2: Rachel L. Wait, 20, Liberty
February 14
4:45 p.m. – 1400 block S.Main – Driver 1: Justice I. V. Atkison, 18, Pickering – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Stephanie L. Campbell, 44, Maryville
February 17
1:00 p.m. – N. Main and E. 2nd – Vehicle owner 1: Carquest, Maryville; Driver 2: Aaron J. Ziola, 51, Earling, Iowa
1:47 a.m. – N. Main and E. 2nd – Driver 1: Ronald F. Konecne, 73, Hopkins; Driver 2: Vickie A. Henry, 57, Conception Jct.
February 18
4:41 p.m.– 700 block W. Torrance –Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Rachael R. Eldridge, Maryville
February 19
11:07 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Franz E. Nelson, 79, Barnard; Driver 2: Alyssa A. Bugbee, 31, Maryville
February 21
10:11 a.m. – 100 block N. Mulberry – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Carrie Sampsel, Chillicothe
February 23
12:06 p.m. –1700 block E. 1st – Driver 1: Joshua A. Kinder, 39, Burlington Jct. – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Shannon M. Staples, 42, Maryville
5:44 p.m. – N. Market & E. 1st – Driver 1: Stephanie Blake, 51, Eagleville; Driver 2: Tyril T. Green, 47, Bedford, Iowa
February 26
8:16 p.m. – 2900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Jonah P. Miller, 16, Maryville; Driver 2: Maryann R. Johnson, 21, Liberty