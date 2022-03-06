LAND TRANSFERS
February 23, 2022
Barbara Frueh to Kenneth E. and Barbara J. Frueh Revocable Living Trust – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 11-65-36
Tom and Nancy Townsend Family Trust, Thomas Steven and Donald L. Townsend Trustees to Adam C. and Heather R. Townsend – Tract in Sec 32-65-35
February 24, 2022
Randi S. and Jonathan Rogers, Randi S. Jackson to Ryder Parker and Autumn Spann – W1/2 Lot 5 Blk 7 Southern Ext. to Maryville
Stanley H. and Virginia L. Chesnut to John M. and Belinda J. Chesnut Revocable Living Trust Com SE Cor Sec 32-64-35..See Record
February 25, 2022
Randy Christian to Matthew Henry – Lot 1 & E1/2 Lot 2 Blk 2 Second Northern Addition to Burlington Jct.
Jeffrey M. and Joan E. Farnan Living Trust to Kellan Farnan – Com SE Cor Sec 13-62-34 Thence…See Record
Shane D. Adwell to Jennifer Adwell – Lot 3 Blk 2 Bishop’s Second Addition to Ravenwood
Katharyn R. and Gerald W. Newberry Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to John M. and Gayla Striplin – W1/2 NE1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 8-64-35…See Record
February 28, 2022
Junior R. and Shirley F. Schmidt Revocable Living Trust, Steven Schmidt Trustee to Steven Schmidt – See Record
Junior R. and Shirley F. Schmidt Revocable Living Trust, Steven Schmidt Trustee to David Schmidt – See Record
Junior R. and Shirley F. Schmidt Revocable Living Trust, Steven Schmidt Trustee to Debra Bennett – SE1/4 NE1/4of N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 4-63-36
David and Dana Schmidt to David and Dana Schmidt – See Record
Debra and Richard D. Bennett to Richard D. and Debra Bennett – SE1/4 NE1/4of N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 4-63-36
Steven and Rhonda Schmidt to Steven and Rhonda Schmidt Revocable Trust – See Record
Matthew B. and Betty R. Baumli Revocable Living Trust, Harold W. Spire, Robert Anthony Mickler and Thomas P. Voutour, Successor Trustees to Bryan Beason – See Record
Matthew B. and Betty R. Baumli Revocable Living Trust, Harold W. Spire, Robert Anthony Mickler and Thomas P. Voutour, Successor Trustees to Bryan Beason – RR RW Sec 4 & 5-64-37
Bryan and Brenda Beason to Steven and Rhonda Schmidt Revocable Trust – NE1/4 NW1/4 & N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 26-64-36..See Record
Bryan and Brenda Beason to M & J Thompson Farms LLC – See Record
Bryan and Brenda Beason to M & J Thompson Farms LLC – RR RW Sec 4 & 5-64-37
John R. and Jeanette M. Allen to John R. and Jeanette M. Allen – Tract in Sec 23-64-35
Jerry C. and Linda J. Scott Revocable Trust to Trenton and Lynzie Gilbert – Lot 16 Countryside View Subdivision
William Y. and Sharon Cowden to Holly J. Cowden – S1/2 Lot 2 Hersh’s First Subdivision of Maryville
David J. and Janelle Frueh to Scott and Stacy Liebhart – SW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 20-65-35
Scott and Stacy Liebhart to David J. and Janelle Frueh Revocable Trust – NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 17-65-35
Galanakis Properties LLC, Dino J. and Kera R. Galanakis to Stephanie and Benjamin Murphy – Tract in Sec 18-64-35
Perri and Marty Loughead, Cathi and Mark Schwienebart to Jacob Schwienebart – Lot 48 Westridge Estates Plat 2
March 1, 2022
Michael W. and Arla K. Mattock to Coby and Teresa Hayes – S 50 Ft Lot 11 Blk 22 Torrance Addition to Maryville
Coby and Teresa Hayes to Memory Maker, LLC – S 50 Ft Lot 11 Blk 22 Torrance Addition to Maryville
Michael C. and Janah B. Brown to Hickory Hill Land LLC – SE1/4 NE1/4 and NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 18-63-37
Allison Strong Hoffman and Kori T. Hoffman to The Allison Strong Hoffman Revocable Trust – E2/3 Lot 1 Blk 6, Original Town of Maryville; Lots 10, 11Blk 24 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville; Lot 37 Plat 1 Golden Acres Subdivision
Marilyn L. Taber Revocable Living Trust to Clinton T. Schmitz – Beg SW Cor Sec 23-63-34..See Record
Vicki Riley to Collin J. and Sarah S. Schmitz – Beg NE Cor Sec 33-65-33..See Record
March 2, 2022
Lloyd and Ramona Jane Jackson to Samantha J. and Heaven L. Jackson – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 24-62-35..See Record