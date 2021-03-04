COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, February 23.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Oden Enterprises, Inc. Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile, Graves and Hy-Vee for March food and supplies; to 911 Custom for equipment; to Reeves-Wiedeman for maintenance supplies; county to Ag Power for equipment; Recorder to Elkins-Swyers Co., Inc. for office supplies.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Fuel and Equipment Report
• Reviewed a letter from the Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer regarding the hiring of a part-time temporary clerk.
• Stuart Oden of Oden Enterprises, Inc. called in requesting partial payment of an invoice for Bridge #287.
• The commission signed Resolution 02092021 for Minimum Bridge Standards in Nodaway County.
• Following a call from Stan Sportsman, Hughes Township Trustee, the commission inspected Road #783, #784 and #785, all within the Enel White cloud wind project’s footprint. A call was made to Byron Clark of Byron Clark Construction for an update on roads he is working on in Hughes Township. A follow-up call was placed to Sportsman to discuss maintenance needs.
• Judge Robert Rice gave an update on the mental health initiative.
• The commission took a call from an Atchison Township resident with questions on property boundaries.
• A call was made to Major Scott Wedlock regarding the progress on the jail projects as well as to request the inventory list from the kitchen.
• A concerned resident of Independence Township stopped in to speak to the commission about road maintenance.
• The commission inspected Road #68 and #75 in Atchison Township
• Bob Stiens, Vice President of the Nodaway County Farm Bureau presented B. Walker with a Proclamation for Thank a Farmer Week for signature and shared a news release. These items were forwarded on to local media.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, February 25.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Annual inspection of fire sprinkler system with Continental Fire Sprinkler Company. Public Attorney to Pitney Bowes for postage; to Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorney’s for technology dues; Sheriff to K9 Working Dogs Int., LLC.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission for 2021 Cold Weather Event; Missouri Legislation and Hearing
• Merlin Atkins with the Ministry Center stopped in to discuss the donation from Tenaska and how it was distributed.
• The commission reviewed and approved/signed Addendum No. 1 to the Memorandum of Understanding for the Provision of Consolidated Services.
The 911 Oversight Board held their board meeting during the commission’s session time. Present were Walker, Burns, Walk, County Commission; Bill Florea, Director of Operations for Nodaway County Ambulance District; Ty Parsons and Ben Lipiec, Maryville City Council. Also present: Sheriff Randy Strong, Major Scott Wedlock, Maryville Public Safety’s Director Ron Christian, and Lt. Mike Stolte, Northwest Regional Communications, Jessica Rickabaugh, dispatch supervisor and Stacey Rucker, assistant supervisor and trainer, Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. Not present, Jason McDowell, Maryville City Council.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, presented information to the commission on a resident of Wilcox within Nodaway Township, who had questions regarding an alley. A call was made first to John Blackford, Nodaway Township Trustee for clarification of what the township maintains. Blackford stated that Nodaway Township does not maintain any streets or alleyways in Wilcox proper. A call was then made to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor who stated they maintain the roads within Wilcox, but no alleys. A follow-up call was made to the resident to clarify that it is the land-owners responsibility to maintain the alley.
• Jenkins, collector/treasurer, gave an update on the Treasurer’s Board of Director’s meeting she attended via Zoom.
• H.R. Director Tammy Carter, presented a letter from Sheriff Strong, requesting a pay increase for part-time jailers. The request was denied, however, part-timers are eligible for a performance or merit based raise at the request of the elected official. Sheriff Strong stopped in later in the day to discuss the request.
• The commissioners reviewed the CART rock roads in each township to ensure the lists are up to date.