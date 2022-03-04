COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, February 22.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Perfection Painting, LLC. Circuit Clerk to Missouri Professional Association of Court Clerks (MOPACC) and for Chateau on the Lake Resort and Spa for training; Commission for Feasibility Study (Expo/Event Study) through ARPA funds.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Eggleston Report newsletter; Monroe Township Financial Report (2021); Email on upcoming training for Missouri State Emergency Management Agency
• The commission discussed the request for funds to assist in paying for the feasibility study for a county Expo/Event Center. It was approved to set aside (earmark) $50,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Also present: Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum.
• The donation from the Tenaska Wind Farm project was received and redistributed to the Northwest Foundation Agriculture Center ($12,500) and the Nodaway County Historical Society ($2,500.) Receiving the donation for the Northwest Foundation was Rod Barr and for the Historical Society were Billie Mackey and Dr. Elyssa Ford. Also present: Pournazari, Maryville Forum, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• The commissioners, along with Jenkins and Patton, reviewed the small business applications received to date. After running through all application received, the commission agreed more information was needed from those that applied.
• The commission continued to review the small business applications received to date following their lunch break. The commission discussed gross and net of 2019 vs 2021 from a profit and loss, hours of operation 2019 vs 2021, operating expense breakdowns, etc. An email will be sent to those that provided an email and calls will be made to others making the request.
• The commission went by the circuit judge’s chambers to view progress on upgrades.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, February 24.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: 911 Telephone Tax Receipt payment (December 2021)
• Judge Corey Herron called in to discuss office furniture and computers with the commission.
• Jennifer Gillespie, owner of La Chic, came in to discuss the concern she has for the request of Profit and Loss Statements the commission made to all small business owners that applied for the small business grant. Also present, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
Brock Pfost and Norman Wilson representing Public Water Supply District #1, met with the commission regarding plans for a redundancy water line in the southeast region of the county. Pfost gave some history of the project to date, discussed the increases they are seeing in the cost of materials and asked the commission to consider using ARPA funds to help cover the higher costs. The commission asked for time to discuss and will get back to Pfost/Wilson. Also present: Ryan Heiland, Assistant City Manager, City of Maryville, Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• A call was taken from a resident asking if the county would take over maintenance of a road. A referral was made to the Polk Township Board.
• The commissioners reviewed the advertisement and information for the 2021 OMB Circular single audit. Sealed audit bids are due to the county by 8:30 a.m. on March 15, 2022 at which time they will be opened and reviewed in the office of the county commission.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road & bridge supervisor, inspected Road #628 and #629 in Polk Township; Road #411 and BRO-B074(62) in Jackson Township and Roads #417, #420 and #244 in Independence Township.
• Heather Burns, clerk, Greg Welch, mayor and Jeremy Burns, alderman, all representatives of the City of Parnell stopped in to update the commission on their needs for the Water System Improvement project with the City of Parnell. H. Burns reviewed a final construction budget they have put together and are asking the commission to earmark ARPA funds to assist with any shortfall.
• The commission made calls to several townships to confirm 2021 reconstruction roads were completed.
• An email was received from Laci Stump of Stronghold Data regarding a risk assessment for the county. Patton responded to set up a conference call.