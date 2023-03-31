COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, March 21.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to NWMO Regional Council of Governments for Nodaway County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 911 February Expense reports; Thank you from North Star Advocacy Center; Email from Blue Cross Blue Shield
• Discussed Administration Building’s upcoming maintenance projects. Called Billy Mitchell with MEI to discuss the elevator inspection for this week. Walk took part in a WebX training/meeting on Elevator Safety.
• A representative of First Christian Church stopped in to discuss potential ARPA funds for their building as it is used as an election precinct. The commission suggested making a formal written request for consideration.
• Reviewed and signed a Letter of Support for the City of Maryville establishing connection to Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network (MOSEIN) in Northwest Missouri.
• Bid opening was held for County Maintenance Road Rock. Bids were submitted by Norris Quarry and Schildberg Quarry. The commission split out low bids from the bids submitted. The bids were accepted by the commission. Patton prepared and sent the contracts to each vendor. A call was made to Jim Knox, Norris Quarries regarding pricing submitted for Washington Township.
• A call was returned to Roger Florea, Trustee in Hopkins Township, to discuss Road #147 regarding CART rock.
• Inspected Road #507 in Green Township, Road #601 in Polk Township.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, presented a property that is looking to become tax exempt. A call was made to Ivan Schraeder, Schraeder Law Firm to discuss. While on the phone, the assessor asked for clarification on the relationship chart.
No Nodaway County Commission meeting was held on Thursday, March 23 as Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner, Chris Burns and South District Commissioner, Scott Walk traveled to Cameron, Missouri to attend the regional Northwest County Commissioners meeting.