March 16

Judge Robert Rice

James Robinson, Hopkins, Assault, fourth degree, 12 months jail, Suspended execution of sentence, Two years supervised probation; Trespass, first degree, Six months jail, Suspended execution of sentence, Two years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration: Driving while intoxicated; Operate a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, Six months, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation

Cedrick J. Sharpe, Nashville, Tennessee, Driving while intoxicated; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Barbara A. Vinzant, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated; Operate a motor vehicle I a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration

Amber K. Wood, Burlington Jct., Driving while intoxicated, Prior offender, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration

Fabien G. Calloud, Maryville, Leaving the scene of accident; Operate vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration

Ciara C. Carson, Papillion, Nebraska, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 20 hours public service

Trenton A. McElvain, Worth, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 rams or less, $125; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $125

Garrett L. Seals, Corning, Iowa, Assault, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 20 hours public service

March 17

Judge Robert Rice

Hayley N. Kibbe, Hopkins, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Skylar R. Cline, Maysville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $425.50

Savannah R. Albright, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Briann W. Carroll, Burlington Jct., Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Larry A. Hansen, Jr., Sheridan, Seat belt violation, $10

Kodi M. Heflin, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Shae E. Wright, Elkhorn, Nebraska, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Tammy S. Welch, Parnell, Fail to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection so close to cause hazard, $60.50

Ross S. Rutherford, Savannah, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Natalia M. Muela, Olathe, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Amra Muric, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph, $60.50

Darlene J. Gibson, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Cameron D. Purvis, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Michael O’Dell, Olathe, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Aaron J. Walker, Ravenwood, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in accident, One day county jail

Larry A. Hansen, Jr., Sheridan, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $53.50

Amy L. Hopkins, Maryville, Own, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsible, first offense, $125

Christopher P. Mace, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

David L. Meek, Blockton, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Elijah E. A. Duke, Raytown, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $141

March 22

Judge Roger Prokes

James R. Julian, Sterling City, Texas, Driving while intoxicated, Persistent, 30 days county jail

Larry D. Scott, Browning, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams pr less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

Jeffery A. Yeary, Ravenwood, Driving while intoxicated; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner Six months county jail, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

