COURT NEWS
March 16
Judge Robert Rice
James Robinson, Hopkins, Assault, fourth degree, 12 months jail, Suspended execution of sentence, Two years supervised probation; Trespass, first degree, Six months jail, Suspended execution of sentence, Two years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration: Driving while intoxicated; Operate a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, Six months, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation
Cedrick J. Sharpe, Nashville, Tennessee, Driving while intoxicated; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Barbara A. Vinzant, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated; Operate a motor vehicle I a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration
Amber K. Wood, Burlington Jct., Driving while intoxicated, Prior offender, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration
Fabien G. Calloud, Maryville, Leaving the scene of accident; Operate vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration
Ciara C. Carson, Papillion, Nebraska, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 20 hours public service
Trenton A. McElvain, Worth, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 rams or less, $125; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $125
Garrett L. Seals, Corning, Iowa, Assault, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 20 hours public service
March 17
Judge Robert Rice
Hayley N. Kibbe, Hopkins, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Skylar R. Cline, Maysville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $425.50
Savannah R. Albright, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Briann W. Carroll, Burlington Jct., Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Larry A. Hansen, Jr., Sheridan, Seat belt violation, $10
Kodi M. Heflin, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Shae E. Wright, Elkhorn, Nebraska, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Tammy S. Welch, Parnell, Fail to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection so close to cause hazard, $60.50
Ross S. Rutherford, Savannah, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Natalia M. Muela, Olathe, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Amra Muric, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph, $60.50
Darlene J. Gibson, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Cameron D. Purvis, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Michael O’Dell, Olathe, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Aaron J. Walker, Ravenwood, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in accident, One day county jail
Larry A. Hansen, Jr., Sheridan, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $53.50
Amy L. Hopkins, Maryville, Own, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsible, first offense, $125
Christopher P. Mace, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
David L. Meek, Blockton, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Elijah E. A. Duke, Raytown, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $141
March 22
Judge Roger Prokes
James R. Julian, Sterling City, Texas, Driving while intoxicated, Persistent, 30 days county jail
Larry D. Scott, Browning, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams pr less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Jeffery A. Yeary, Ravenwood, Driving while intoxicated; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner Six months county jail, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation