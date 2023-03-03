COURT NEWS
January 18
Judge Robert Rice
Carter L. Heafner, Crouse, North Carolina, Take, attempt to take, pursue, possess or transport wildlife without permit, non-resident, $149.50
Chris S. Mattison, Gansevort, New York, Failure to check deer as prescribed, $74.50
Kamryn R. Allen, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Beth O. Miller, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10
Alanah F. Brandkamp, Maryville, Speding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Gianna M. Filardo, Kansas City, Ozark, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Kendal D. McClure, Lincoln, Nebraska, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Blake A. Torrence, King City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Preston S. Miller, Lone Jack, Speeding, 16-19, $100.50
Meg S. Sisk, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kami K. Murphy, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt, $10
Gregory P. Oliveri, Maryville, Fail to properly affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer plates, $50.50
Jaden B. Purdin, Princeton, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
January 23
Judge Corey Herron
James D. Gabbert, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree, Seven years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, Five years supervised probation
Nathaniel Emily, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification of completing programs
Kristin J. Taylor, Albany, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Five years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, Five years supervised probation
Zachary E. Copeland, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, Five years supervised probation
Tammy R. Foster, Hopkins, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, Five years supervised probation
Joshua E. Hager, Maryville, Child molestation, second degree, child less than 12 years of age, Nine years Department of Corrections
Michael W. Hughes, St. Joseph, Stealing, 63 days county jail
Steven D. Lundvall, College Springs, Iowa, Probation violation, Driving while intoxicated, Probation reinstated and continued as previously ordered
January 24
Judge Brett Hurst
Todd J. Ites, Maryville, Assault, fourth degree, Three days county jail
January 30
Judge Robert Rice
Amberlyn L. Potter, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense, $750
February 1
Judge Robert Rice
Laxman K. Alugubelli, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50
Nevaeh D. Mari Aufai, Independence, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Melissa M. Goble, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $250; Seat belt violation, $10
Luis A. Guajardo Jr., Donna, Texas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tyler J. Honey, Oronogo, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, Warrant issued
Thomas J. Howard, Parnell, Speeding, 6-10 mph over; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lydia G. Jury, Rock Port, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $353.50
Camden T. Lutz, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $353.50
Dylan T. Morris, Lawson, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Alexander J. Simone, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50
Ashleigh N. Stevens, Hopkins, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Zachery J. Wright, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $153.50
Winsome Rowanda-El Washington, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $200.50
Heather L. Przybylski, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Andrew E. Dehn, Wellington, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50
Frank J. Lynn, Stanberry, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
February 6
Judge Corey Herron
Steven J. McKay, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, persistent, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation, 60 days shock incarceration
Laurie A. Long, Kansas City, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration
February 7
Judge Robert Rice
Tyler M. Gas, Omaha, Nebraska, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete SATOP, VIP