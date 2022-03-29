LAND TRANFERS
March 14, 2022
Tom and Nancy Townsend Family Trust, Thomas Steven and Donald L. Townshend to Donald L. and M. Leeanne Townsend – All Lot 6 and E 110 Ft. Lot 7 Blk 1 Northwest Terrace Subdivision..See Record
Wesley C. and Casey C. Acklin to Christian and Meredith Koelliker – Tract in Sec 18-62-34
March 15, 2022
Kurt L. and Sandra Davis Revocable Living Trust to Donald Drew Davis – E1/2 NE1/4and N1/2 SE1/4, Except One Acre Sec 26-65-34
Donald Drew Davis to Kurt L. and Sandra Davis Revocable Living Trust – See Record
Elna M. Gross to Duane J. Gross Revocable Inter Vivos and Martin L. Gross Sr. – Lot 2 NW1/4 Sec 2 and Lot 2 NE1/4 Sec 3, Twp 64-35 Except…See Record
Martin L. Gross Sr. to Kevin J. and Sonja R. Stiens Revocable Living Trust – Undivided One-half interest in Lot 2 NW1/4 Sec 2 and Lot 2 NE1/4 Sec 3, Twp 64-35 Except…See Record
Duane J. Gross Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Kevin J. and Sonja R. Stiens Revocable Living Trust – Undivided One-half interest in Lot 2 NW1/4 Sec 2 and Lot 2 NE1/4 Sec 3, Twp 64-35 Except…See Record
Jared Vickroy to NWMO Investments LLC – Lot 1 Blk 11 and Lot 2 Blk 7 Southern Extension, an Addition to Maryville; Lot 2 Blk 7 of Southern Extension to the City of Maryville
March 16, 2022
Elizabeth A. Thompson to Carey-Thompson Irrevocable Trust, Angela Carey, Trustee – SE1/4 Sec 20-64-36
Jack L. Hainline Jr., Kathy Hainline, Kathy Davison to Jack L. Hainline Jr – Com SW Cor Blk 22 Saunders Addition to City of Maryville
March 17, 2022
George Vilas and Dortha Louise Martin Revocable Trust, James Vilas Martin, Successor Trustee to Martin Family Revocable Living Trust, James Martin, Elaine Martin, Trustees – Sec 12 & 2-62-34
George Vilas and Dortha Louise Martin Revocable Trust, James Vilas Martin, Successor Trustee to Virginia Houserman – Sec 12 & 2-62-34
Nancy Hamilton, Nancy R. Long and Thomas Hamilton to Horizons West Apartments LLC – See Record
Gweldon L. Long to Horizons West Apartments LLC – See Record
Shirley and Robert Calmer, Shirley Gregory to Horizons West Apartments LLC – See Record
Horizon West Aof NE1/4 Sec 3-65-34partments LLC, D. Bryan Belcher to Benreeva C Series LLC, Series 9 Steward Properties Group LLC, Pineville Road Series and 1451 Pineville Series – See Record
March 18, 2022
Cris and Tara Wilmes to Samantha Marie Fugate – Part of Lot 1 Blk 3 Bishops Second Addition to Ravenwood
Clifford E. and Angela D. Herndon to Wesley D. and Andrea M. Parman – NE1/4
Tom and Nancy Townsend Trust, Thomas Steven and Donald L. Townsend, Successor Trustees to Thomas S. and Cheryl A. Townsend – See Record
Jeremy M. and Megan R. Calfee to Dalton and Kelsey Murphy – Lot 19 Countryside North Subdivision
March 21, 2022
Leroy M. and Donita Coffelt to Leroy M. Coffelt Revocable Trust – See Record
SY Autumn House Investors, LP to Autumn House Affordable LLC – Lots 5, 6, 7, 8 Blk 10 Southern Extension, an Addition to the City of Maryville