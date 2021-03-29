MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
Incidents
March 9
12:56 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Melissa G. Maness, 41, Maryville – Trespassing
March 10
10:07 a.m. – 300 block W. 7th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
March 11
11:41 a.m. – 200 block Volunteer Ave. – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
March 12
8:37 a.m. – 700 block E. 4th – Dog at large – Ongoing investigation
4:25 p.m. – 24000 block State Hwy V – Fire report – Equipment fire
5:09 p.m. – 500 block N. Laura – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
March 13
7:22 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Hallee M. Bradley, 19, Maryville – Possession of a fake ID
March 14
11:43 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
March 16
12:03 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Jeremy M. Miller, 30, Maryland Heights – Wanted on warrant, failure to appear
11:58 a.m. – 700 block N. Walnut – Stealing by deceit Ongoing investigation
12:08 p.m. – 700 block N. Fillmore – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
12:23 p.m. – 100 block N. Grand Ave. – Financial exploitation – Ongoing investigation
March 20
6:27 a.m. – 1100 block N. College – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
5:56 a.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Sexual assault – Ongoing investigation
March 21
6:11 a.m. – 700 block W. Thompson – Recovered property – Keys
Accidents
March 9
11:03 a.m. – E. 7th & N. Buchanan – Driver 1: Akarsh J. Sodagudi, 32, Maryville – Driving while suspended; Driver 2: Kaylee A. Bennett, 19, Maryville
March 12
9:07 a.m. – 2000 S. Main – Driver 1: Margaret R. Nelson, 67, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Parkdale Manor
March 16
1:50 p.m. – US Hwy 136 & Katydid Rd. – Driver 1: Abbie C. Stoll, 25, Ravenwood; Driver 2: Ruth J. Dredge, 50, Maryville
3:05 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Isaiah T. Lovell, 18, Trenton; Tonya R. Runde, 32, Stanberry
4:11 p.m. – 300 block N. Charles – Driver 1: Unknown
March 20
11:00 a.m. – 2900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Stephen V. Henggeler, 18, King City; Driver 2: Ryan T. Lanman, 33, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving