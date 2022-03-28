COURT NEWS
March 15
Judge Robert Rice
Kameron D. Hutchison, Browning, Harassment, second degree, two days county jail; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Arthur W. Mack Jr., Skidmore, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $500
Eric L. Freeman, Kansas City, Attempted resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, 25 days county jail
March 15
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Matthew R. Nichols, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $131; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
March 16
Judge Robert Rice
Julia M. Adams, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Allison D. Carter, Skidmore, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Displayed, possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person, $50.50
Djuan M. Crudup, Detroit, Michigan, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Trisha L. Csonka, Albany, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $125
Carissa M. Davis. Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Levi W. Garner, Albert Lea, Minnesota, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Douglas B. Gauthier, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Coleby L. Holtswarth, Blue Springs, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Jacole D. Hunzinger, Oregon, Speeding 26+ mph over, six months supervised probation, 10 hours community service
Felecia D. McClarnon, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10
Rual Mejia IV, El Centro, California, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jourdan K. Olsson, Gladstone, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
John D. Pitts, Rock Port, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $125
Helen M. Smith, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Kennedy E. Stark, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Ashleigh N. Stevens, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10
Kirby L. Stiens, Conception Jct., Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50
Patricia L. Straub, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
John M. Taylor, Union Star, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Failure to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Jane L. Trowbridge, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Stephen W. Voltmer, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Talina D. West, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Derek M. Wray, Pickering, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $125
Joseph L. Zahau, Denver, Colorado, Operate vehicle without a valid license, first offense; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued