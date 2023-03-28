LAND TRANSFERS
February 24, 2023
Douglas Henry and Van Locke Eden to Kiley B. Alloway – See Record
February 27, 2023
Sara J. and Dennis W. Sunderman to Nathan S. and Ashley D. Guthrie – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 21-65-36…See Record
February 28, 2023
Maryville Elks Club to Second Half Investments, LLC – S1/2 Lots 3, 4 Blk 9 Original Town of Maryville
Andrews Family Properties, LLC, Allen and Robin Andrews to William and Megan Stidham – N 56 Ft Lot 2 Elk 9 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Gary S. and Judith K. Sherlock, Harlan K. Higginbotham to Angela Kloos – See Record
March 1, 2023
Kayl and Jessica Hansen to Mackenzie Finney and Kirby Hansen – Com Cent Sec 6-66-34…See Record
M&P Plus 3, LLC, Marjorie Dilley and Phil Stone to Stonestreet Properties, LLC – Com NW Cor Lot 4 Blk 12 Original Town of Maryville
Kaitlin, Sharon M. and Mickey Adams to Dallas Edward and Amanda M. Ungerbuehler – Com NW Cor Blk 34 F Hasting’s Addition to Maryville
Lola Steve to Douglas J. and Lisa D. Steele – E1/2 E1/2 SE Sec 13-66-35
Janet L. Rosenbohm Revocable Living Trust to Larry L. Rosenbohm Revocable Living Trust – Com 60 Ft W of NW Cor Lot 2 Elk 1 Bohart’s Sec Addition to Graham
Gerald W. and Kathryn R. Newberry Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Damian, Dana and Dakota Auffert– N1/2 SW Sec 10-65-34
March 2, 2023
Jeremy Willis-Walker to Robert and Dawn M. Devaul – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 20-64-35..See Record
Whitford-Vantwa, Inc., Bryan D. Twaddle to Dyan Akkouche – Lot 13 Highland Townhouses
Robert B. and Shirley A. Wilson Revocable Living Trust, Talbott L. Wilson, Trustee to Eric Taylor and Alicia Edwards – Beg SE SW SE Sec 28-62-35..See Record
March 3, 2023
Bearcat Properties, LLC, Kirby L. Morrison to McKenna McMahon and Tristin SToll – Lot 13 Blk 4 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville
Sheila D. Kiser Irrevocable Trust, Jennifer Miller, Trustee to Lindsey Wood – Lot 4 Elk 24 Original Town of Barnard
Sheila D. Kiser Irrevocable Trust, Jennifer Miller, Trustee to Lindsey Wood – See Record
March 6, 2023
Martin Randall and Jennifer Ella Johnson to Hannah Beth and Jeffrey Ford – Com NE Cor SE SW Sec 27-62-33..See Record
March 7, 2023
Kay S. Thomson Revocable Trust, Doug Thomson Successor Trustee to Jennifer Leigh Strueby Revocable Living Trust – Lot 53 Plat No 2 Westridge Estates, an Addition to Maryville
Heather J. Horn to Joshua D. Lamar – Portion of Unnumbered Elk Original Town of Maryville
Mark F. and Vickie L. Morin to Mark F. and Vickie L. Morin – See Record
Kenneth and Macy Kay Barnes to Kenneth and Nancy Kay Barnes – Lot 2 Sunset Hills Plat 1, an Addition to Maryville
March 8, 2023
Cameron G. and LeannaWilliams to NWMO Investments LL – E1/2 Bulk 4 William R. Saunders Addition to Maryville
Randy L. and Karla A. Wooten to Randy L. and Karla A. Wooten Revocable Living Trust – See Record
March 10, 2023
Boswell Family Living Trust to Boswell Rentals, LLC – Lots 3 & 4 Blk 11 Original Town of Ravenwood; Lot 3 Half Blk 1 Goodson’s First Addition to Ravenwood; W 44 Ft Lot 2 Blk 1 Hawk’s Addition to Ravenwood
Brad A. and Laurel Cross to Ronald W. and Kathleen S. Cross – Com at Pt. 164 Ft. N of the SE Cor. Lot 12 Blk 58 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville…See Record
Curt and Kelli Hagey to Sandra R. Benedict and John Louis Stidd III – E1/2 Lot 2 & All Lot 3 Blk 1 JJ Davis Addition to Burlington Jct.
Valentina Davenport to Heather D. and Travis W. Gray – Lots 6, 7 Fullerton Addition to Maryville
March 14, 2023
Roger and Connie Goff to Anthony Vance and Eric Erick – Lot 3 Blk 5 DeAtley’s Addition to Maryville
Roger and Connie Goff to Anthony Vance and Eric Erick – N1/2 Vacated Alley on South Side of 3 Blk 5 DeAtley’s Addition to Maryville
Martha L. Hayden to JM Hayden Family Trust – S3/4 SE Sec 36-63-36 Lying…See Record
March 16, 2023
South Nodaway Land Co, William and Elaine Biggs to William J. And Elaine Biggs – See Record
Charles E. Shields to Jane D. Morriss – Lot 4 Morningview Addition
March 17, 2023
Tom and Nancy Townsend Trust, Thomas Steven and Donald L. Townsend, Successor Trustees to Nodaway County Waste Management Llc – Com NE For Sec 6-64-35…See Record
March 20, 2023
James E. Deyarmon to Steven and Christine Florea – Lot 3 Half Blk 3 Bishop’s First Addition to Ravenwood
Matthew and Hannah Thomas to Tyler and Wayne Fast – See Record
Cole and Francesca Nelson to Eric W. And Melissa A. Nelson Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Beg W1/4 Cor Sec 8-65-35…See Record
Curt and Kelli Hagey to Zachary Hill – Lot 4 Blk 1 and Lot Except E24 Ft. Blk 2 JJ Davis Addition to Burlington Jct.
March 21, 2023
Donald D. and Winoma P. Taylor Family Trust, Paul Taylor, Successor Trustee to River Valley Ag Services, LLC – Lot 2 Blk 21 Original Town of Hopkins
Chris Wilson to Kristy Foxx – See Record
Larry Allen Hansen, Sr. to John Hansen – Lot 4 Blk 5 Original Town of Parnell
Anna C. and Russell J. Lane to Series 4 Demott Rental Properties LLC – E1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 1 Original Town of Maryville
Francis G. and Linda M. Mattson Revocable Living Trust to Francis G. and Linda M. Mattson Revocable Living Trust – See Record
Margarette and James E. Schmitz Revocable Living Trust, Margarette and James E. Schmitz Joint Declaration Trust to Cody Schmitz – Com NW Car Sec 32-65-33…See Record
Richard Ray and Mary Beth Alsup to Mary Beth Alsup – Lot 31 Plat No 3 Sunset Hills Subdivision, an addition to Maryville