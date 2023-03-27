February 27
2:10 p.m. – 800 block N. Buchanan – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
February 27
2:10 p.m. – 800 block N. Buchanan – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
March 4
4:44 p.m. – 300 block E. 3rd – Daniel J. Bonge, 33, Maryville – Driving without a valid driver’s license; Failure to register a motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
March 5
12:27 a.m. – 100 block N. Main – Kristen J. Johnson, 25, Clarinda, Iowa – Driving while suspended; Failure to register a motor vehicle
March 6
8:41 a.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Lost/stolen item – Purse
March 7
11:58 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Recovered property –Credit card
March 8
11:18 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Lost, stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation
3:07 p.m. – 100 block E. South Hills Dr. – James D. Teague, 21, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear; Failure to register a motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
March 11
7:59 p.m. – 300 block S. Main – Autumn L. Wagner, 22, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving
March 12
2:31 p.m. – 1000 block E. Thompson – Mikki A. Owens, 29, Littering
5:47 a.m. – 500 block W. Lincoln –Francis J. Jaime, 29, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving
March 13
1:07 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Forgery – Ongoing investigation
March 14
10:18 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – James C. Hill, 73, Maryville – Driving while revoked
11:03 a.m. – US Hwy 136 & Jet Rd. – Carl D. Colville, 62, Ravenwood – Driving while suspended
6:38 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Carly A. Prusia, 18, Omaha, Nebraska – No valid driver’s license
March 17
1:23 a.m. – 700 block S. Main – Jace T. Davidson, 22, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain right half of roadway
March 20
2:56 p.m. – 200 block N. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
March 7
2:42 p.m. – 1300 block S. Main – Driver 1: Morgan C. Brown, 26, Maryville
March 10
2:45 p.m. – 700 block S. Main – Driver 1: Madylene S. Vore, 18, Maryville; Driver 2: Karla L. Ostrander, 55, Bedford, Iowa
March 20
8:16 a.m. – N. Buchanan & W. 6th – Driver 1: Helen M. Burkey, 72, Hopkins – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Samuel M. Humphrey, 24, Maryville
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.