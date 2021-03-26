MUNICIPAL COURT

February 16

Kyler D. Popplewell, Maysville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Julie M. White, Defective equipment, $188.50

March 16

Kristen L. Rhodes, Independence, Display, possess plates of another; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Chase M. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Excessive acceleration, $50.50; Display, possess plates of another, $50.50

Zachary R. Sapp, Maryville, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Tristan A. Lynch, Maryville, Littering, $200

Trenton A. McElvain, Worth, Expired plates; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Wesley Patterson, Jr., Akien, South Carolina, Failure to appear; Failure to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Daniel Q. Dennison, Monroe City, Minor in possession, $200

