MUNICIPAL COURT
February 16
Kyler D. Popplewell, Maysville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Julie M. White, Defective equipment, $188.50
March 16
Kristen L. Rhodes, Independence, Display, possess plates of another; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Chase M. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Excessive acceleration, $50.50; Display, possess plates of another, $50.50
Zachary R. Sapp, Maryville, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Tristan A. Lynch, Maryville, Littering, $200
Trenton A. McElvain, Worth, Expired plates; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Wesley Patterson, Jr., Akien, South Carolina, Failure to appear; Failure to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Daniel Q. Dennison, Monroe City, Minor in possession, $200