LAND TRANSFERS
March 15, 2021
Sheryl R. Dragoo, Sheryl R. and Michael Roberts to Lloyd John Mires – Lots 1, 2, 3 Blk 20 Original Town Burlington Jct.
All Star Investment Properties LLC, Vincent J. Mussorici, Jack V. Restivo to Crimson Investments LLC – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 20-64-35..See Record
Clearmont Baptist Church, Baptist Church of Clearmont to Rende R. Kindle – All Lots 1, 2 Blk 7 JC Smith’s Addition to Clearmont
Jeffrey D., Glenda, David L., Donna J., Craig A. and Gina Long to Nathan Essex and Nicole C. Honan – SE1/4 NE1/4 and NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 10-66-38
David L., Donna J., Craig A. and Gina Long to Jeffrey D. and Glenda Long – SW1/4 NW1/4 and NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 11-66-38
March 16, 2021
Early Morning Investments, LLC, Travis Pierson, John Phillips to Reid Zimmerman – W 66 Ft Lot 5, 6 Blk 14 Roseberry’s Addition to the City of Maryville
Anthony T. Gerdes to Eric Honeycutt – Lot 2 Blk 32 F Hastings Addition to Maryville